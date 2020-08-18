Off The Wire

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez heads to the dugout after giving up four home runs in a row to the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Manager Mike Shildt, (8) and catcher Andrew Knizner wait on the mound for reliever Seth Elledge. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

FOOTBALL

Dallas loses McCoy for year

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday. The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow.Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot. McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle, while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside. The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.

Ravens to work out Bryant

The Baltimore Ravens will bring in free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant this week for a workout, according to multiple reports. Bryant, 31, hasn't played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in the middle of the 2018 season but suffered a torn Achilles tendon days after joining the team. The Ravens reportedly had interest in the former Dallas Cowboys star after he was released following the 2017 season, but the two sides could not come to an agreement on contract details. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh declined to comment when asked about the reports. Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his eight-year career.

BASEBALL

Yanks get Chapman back

The Yankees activated All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after he recovered from covid-19. The move came before Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox. Chapman tested positive for the virus during preseason camp July 11. He has been away from the club since. The left-hander experienced only mild symptoms and constructed a weight room in his Manhattan apartment to stay in shape while quarantined. The 32-year-old Chapman was cleared to resume activity July 31, and has been working out at the team's alternate site in Scranton, Pa. Chapman had a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves in 60 appearances last season. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he'll be conservative with Chapman's workload early on, but he anticipates using his closer in high-leverage situations immediately.

Tigers summon No. 1 pick

The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects, including right-hander Casey Mize, this week to make their major-league debuts against the Chicago White Sox. Tigers general manager Al Avila said Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago after left-hander Tarik Skubal goes tonight against the White Sox. Mize, 23, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft out of Auburn. Avila said Monday that infielder Isaac Paredes also was called up, and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment. The rebuilding Tigers have been patiently developing their young players, but a combination of their talent and the team's needs led to the moves. "We felt they were ready," Avila said. Mize and Skubal have not pitched above Class AA. The time was right for Mize at least in part because right-hander Ivan Nova went on the injured list Saturday with triceps tendinitis. Mize started 26 games in the minors and went 8-4 with a 2.71 ERA, along with 120 strikeouts over 123 innings. He was 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts with just 12 walks while helping Auburn's run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Rough debut, then demotion

The St. Louis Cardinals optioned right-hander Roel Ramirez to their alternate training site Monday, a day after he surrendered four consecutive home runs in his major-league debut. The 25-year-old Ramirez will remain with the team in Chicago on its taxi squad. He yielded consecutive drives by Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt was promoted from the team's training site in Springfield, Mo.

Pitcher has benign tumor

Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman said Monday he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but intends to continue pitching. Graveman, who spoke after making a rehab outing, started this season in Seattle's rotation and made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm. He said the symptoms first developed in 2018, and a diagnosis of the tumor came last season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Chicago Cubs organization. He said the location of the tumor makes it difficult to do a surgical procedure. Graveman said he was told the tumor will not get worse, will not grow, but it does cause inflammation.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Decision expected in Sept.

The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot start Nov. 10. Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.

TENNIS

Halep to skip U.S. Open

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will bypass the U.S. Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday. "After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the (at)usopen," Halep wrote on Twitter. Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won't play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn. Other women who won't be playing include No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic. The U.S. Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31.