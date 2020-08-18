100 years ago

Aug. 18, 1920

• Reforms in road building whereby the man with the automobile instead of the farmer, will share in the expense, instead of the farmer bearing the entire burden, reforms to rid the state of commissions and to bring the government back into the hands of the people, and reforms making it impossible for corporations in the state to hold lands for purposes other than the one for which they were incorporated, were advocated by T.C. McCrae, Democratic nominee for governor, in an address before the seventeenth annual convention of the Arkansas Farmers' Union at the city hall yesterday afternoon. About 100 delegates, representing 30 counties are attending the three-day convention which opened yesterday morning.

50 years ago

Aug. 18, 1970

• Federal Judge J. Smith Henley ruled Monday that the Little Rock School District could continue to operate its elementary schools on the neighborhood school concept but that it would have to take steps to eliminate the racial identification of the secondary schools. Similar rulings were handed down by the judge in desegregation suits against the North Little Rock and Pulaski County school districts. Attorneys for the plaintiffs said they would appeal all three decisions to the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis.

25 years ago

Aug. 18, 1995

• Prisoner work details are back. And they take requests. After a long absence, Pulaski County jail inmates have returned to cleanup tasks on public property, roadsides and rights of way. Enduring temperatures that topped 100 Thursday, jail trusties wielding Weed-Eaters, sickles and ditch blades cleared a 20-yard by quarter-mile swath of land edging the Sweet Home community park of dense pine trees and tall grass. They also tidied up the park and adjacent ball fields. The community projects are the second phase of Sheriff Randy Johnson's inmate Work Center program.

10 years ago

Aug. 18, 2010

• Arkansas' high school class of 2010 took the ACT college entrance exam in record numbers, earning a composite score of 20.3. The composite score was lower than last year's score of 20.6 and below the national average of 21. The exam is scored on a scale of 1 to 36. The results, released today, also show that fewer than 1 in 5 Arkansas students were prepared for college success in all four tested areas of English, reading, mathematics and science.