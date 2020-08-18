Pinch-hit HR salvages split for Cubs vs. Cards

Chicago Cubs' David Bote points after he hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO -- David Bote hit a three-run home run in Chicago's four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Monday night for a doubleheader split.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Bote put Chicago ahead to stay with a drive to center field off Tyler Webb (0-1) for his second career pinch-hit home run. Bote belted a game-ending grand slam for his first pinch-hit shot in a 4-3 win against Washington on Aug. 12, 2018.

Chicago was still searching for its first hit before Willson Contreras doubled home Javier Baez earlier in the inning, setting the stage for Bote's third homer of the season.

St. Louis wasted a big performance by Brad Miller, who homered twice and drove in three runs. Miller also had a big swing in Game 1, hitting a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh in the Cardinals' 3-1 victory.

Dexter Fowler connected for St. Louis in the opener of an unusual five-game series, and Max Schrock hit his first career home run in Game 2.

The NL Central-leading Cubs stopped a four-game slide. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Jeremy Jeffress got three outs for his second save.

The second half of Monday's doubleheader was the first time St. Louis batted second on the road since April 25, 1906, at Cincinnati, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It was the first time the Cubs hit first in their home ballpark since July 16, 1908, against the New York Giants, according to the team.

Miller's two-run shot off Tyson Miller in the second was his first homer with St. Louis. Miller and Schrock hit consecutive drives in the fourth, giving the Cardinals a 4-1 lead.

The opener was tied at 1-1 when St. Louis loaded the bases with none out in the seventh against Kyle Hendricks. After Dylan Carlson bounced into a force out at home, Hendricks (3-2) was replaced by Rowan Wick.

Miller then hit a liner toward the gap in left-center. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made a leaping try, but it landed out of his reach on the warning track. Tyler O'Neill and Matt Carpenter scored before Carlson was thrown out at the plate.

METS 11, MARLINS 4 Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso hit two home runs apiece to help New York snap a three-game losing streak by beating host Miami.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 6 Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally that allowed host Atlanta to stun Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 3 Luke Voit homered twice as New York beat Boston for their 10th straight victory in the rivalry. New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-best 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 -- a stretch when Red Sox star Ted Williams was serving in the Korean War.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 1 Nelson Cruz homered twice as host Minnesota topped Kansas City. Cruz, 40, surpassed Duke Snider and tied Mark Teixeira with his 409th career home run, good for 55th all-time.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 2 Hyun Jin Ryu pitched 6 innings of 4-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in 4 runs, and visiting Toronto beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2 Tim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and Chicago coasted past Detroit. Chicago became the first team in major league history to open two games in one season with back-to-back home runs off the same pitcher, according to STATS.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 14, RANGERS 4 Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and San Diego routed Texas to stop a five-game losing skid. Tatis had a career-high seven RBI.

ASTROS 2, ROCKIES 1 Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and Houston beat Colorado, extending its winning streak to a season-high five games.

