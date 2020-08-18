Police say pedestrian, driver killed in separate accidents

At least two people died over the weekend in road accidents.

A Marianna man died after a hit-and-run early Sunday, according to state police.

Carlos Jerome Williams, 63, was struck shortly after 1 a.m. by an unknown vehicle traveling east on U.S. 79 in Marianna, a preliminary crash report states.

Williams fell into the westbound lane, the report states, and he was struck again by a 2011 Buick traveling west.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The eastbound vehicle fled the scene, the report states. Troopers said the driver and passenger of the westbound Buick were not injured.

Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

A Yellville man was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Oxley, authorities said.

Joshua Reed, 40, was driving east on Arkansas 66 in Searcy County when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle shortly after 5:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report,

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle weren't injured, the report states.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.