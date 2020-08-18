Police: Searcy man's death investigated as homicide

Police lights
A Searcy man's death is being investigated as a homicide after officers found his body during a welfare check, according to police.
Officers performing the check found Van Stevens, 74, dead around 9 p.m. Monday at a South Oak Street residence, a news release by Searcy police states.
No suspect information was provided in the release. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
