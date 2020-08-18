PREP FOOTBALL FS Northside sharp in opening scrimmage

FORT SMITH -- After a season of offensive struggles, Fort Smith Northside used several explosive plays to dominate a two-quarter varsity scrimmage Monday against Bentonville West.

The Grizzlies had five scoring opportunities in six possession while forcing a pair of turnovers on defense to down the Wolverines 21-7 as the two squads prepare for next week's season-opening games.

Both coaches said they were pleased to be able to play a scrimmage at all. It was just last Friday that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Activities Association announced that high school football teams could proceed to contact scrimmages with other teams this week.

Both teams will play on Zero Week – Northside will host Fort Smith Southside on Aug. 27, while West travels to Broken Arrow, Okla. for a nationally televised game on ESPN on Aug. 29.

"It was definitely good to be out there," Wolverine coach Bryan Pratt said. "Many people feel that we might not play this season. The kids had no spring workouts, no spring practice, no 7-on-7, and no team camps. This feels like what would be our second week of spring ball."

Northside coach Mike Falleur was also pleased with the way fans in the stands were wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines.

"I looked up in the stands a few times and people were wearing masks," Falleur said. "Coach (Michael) Beaumont (the Fort Smith School District athletic director) did a great job of making sure the fans were spread out in the stands."

The Grizzlies scored three touchdowns and two other scoring opportunities (both missed field goals) in six offensive possession and forced two turnovers on the defensive side.

Northside got the ball first and drove 70 yards in 14 plays. Dreyden Norwood, who has verbally committed to Texas A&M, hit Avonte Tucker for a 9-yard score and a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing possession, West quarterback Dalton McDonald appeared to scramble for a first down, but fumbled and Grizzly lineman Derius Wise recovered at the Wolverine 42.

On the next play, Norwood threw a quick pass to Tyheen Prosise, who broke free at the 35 and scored for a 14-0 lead with four minutes left in the quarter.

Ty Massey added a 2-yard run with 3:17 left the second quarter for a 21-0 Grizzly advantage.

West would get on the board on a 2-yard run by Carson Morgan with 2:15 left. The key play of the drive was McDonald hooking up with Stephen Dyson for 56-yard bomb to the Northside 14. Morgan scored three plays later.