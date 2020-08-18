Putting out the trash

Little Rock Firefighters clean up after putting out a trash fire from a garbage truck which had its load catch fire on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, on Chenonceau Blvd. in west Little Rock. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Little Rock firefighters work Monday at the site where a garbage truck's load caught fire on Chenonceau Boulevard in west Little Rock. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.