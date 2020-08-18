Remember live music? Poyen star reminds us

In pre-pandemic times, someone may have asked, "What was your first concert?"

Nowadays, the question is more likely, "What was the last concert you went to?" Can you remember?

Live music fans are suffering right now. There's something special about standing in a sweaty crowd, arms in the air, singing along to a live musical performance. Not a mask in sight. No such thing as social distancing.

Poyen's resident country music star, Justin Moore, knows that feeling from both sides. He's more familiar with performing for large crowds these days than being on the floor among them, but he knows how his fans feel. He misses performing, touring, singing and sweating so much that he says he'd even play a wedding just to perform again.

In the meantime, Moore is offering the next best thing to an actual concert — a surprise album titled "Live At The Ryman," recorded on May 2, 2019, at the historic auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The album will be released Sept. 25, but you can preorder at justinmoore.lnk.to/LivePR.

"It was actually the first time that we had brought our tour through Nashville in my career, which is just kind of hard to believe, to be honest with you," he says during an interview on what he calls the Zoom Machine, his computer running the now common meeting application. "It's just kind of odd, I think.

"I think at times, at least for me, you forget how great the fans in Nashville are because, you know, it's the business and it's the headquarters and the mecca of everything in the music business. I was excited to play the Ryman, and I knew it was going to be a sold-out show. And the crowd was great. We were on point, the energy in the building was great. ... The Ryman is such a special place."

The Ryman is, indeed, a special place, a shrine to country music in downtown Nashville. (Check out Moore's teaser for the show here: arkansasonline.com/818ryman) The building was the original location for the legendary Grand Ole Opry and country music's pioneers and greats have all played there. Moore recognized a wonderful opportunity.

"I thought, why don't we record it just in case it's good? And, just in case, for the first time in our career, the band and I play the show without a ton of screw-ups," he says.

The result of the show is a 17-track album featuring duets with guests David Lee Murphy, Chris Janson and Ricky Skaggs. Moore says he was starstruck upon meeting Skaggs, but they do an excellent version of "Honey (Open That Door)" along with The Whites.

Moore covers his hits up until that point in time, but the album doesn't include what is likely to become his 9th No. 1 record, "Why We Drink," which is currently guzzling up the charts. (Watch the video here — arkansasonline.com/818drink — and see a cameo by Moore's mother, whose question to her son at dinner one night led to his writing the song.)

So the album was recorded on a whim, and Moore's tour continued. And then the pandemic knocked Moore off the road and planted him firmly in Poyen with the wife and four kids, with chores including helping kids with schoolwork, planting a garden and taking care of several critters. Moore isn't used to being off the road for too long and knew he had to put something out to keep fans happy.

He learned all about live-streaming and remote interviews and even recording. He also learned how to podcast and quickly released one, "The Justin Moore Podcast," which now has 13 episodes, publishing new episodes each Tuesday.

In the spring, when Moore did an interview about the podcast, he and his wife, Kate, had just planted the garden. How did it grow?

"Well, it did really well. It's too good to be honest with you. I've been giving vegetables away for months, and I was begging people to take them. We did way too much and way too big. You know, we had three or four rows of certain things when we really needed one. But it actually did really good. The only thing that we kind of messed up on, I think we just didn't get enough water on, was our tomatoes."

Helping the kids with schoolwork was more of a challenge: "You know, when we got shut down in March, obviously the kids had to come out of school. And I am no teacher. I was a pretty good student, but I'm not a very good teacher, I can promise you. My 10-year-old, who'll be going into the fifth grade — she was doing fourth-grade work at the time — she kept coming to me with math problems, and I'd say, 'Sissy, you got to go ask your mom.' Come to me for English and history, but math and science, like, I'm out!"

Moore is good at making country music, and he figured everyone was missing concerts.

"So when this whole thing started, I guess back in March, I called my record label president and said, 'Hey, man, we've got that Ryman thing. Why don't we put that out for folks? Who knows when we're going to be able to play live again?'

"As cheesy as it sounds, you know, a couple in their apartment or their house can sit around a fire or at the kitchen table or in the living room and have a cold beer, bottle of wine or whatever, crank it up and maybe feel a little bit more like they're at a live show than just listening to a studio album. So I'm hopeful that people enjoy it and appreciate it in that capacity.

"I'm a big fan of live albums. There were a couple when I was growing up that I just wore out. One was Charlie Daniels and one was Hank Jr."

The tour schedule on his website, justinmooremusic.com, still lists shows in September and beyond. On Sept. 24, Moore is scheduled to play the St. Augustine Amphitheater in that Florida city; after that he should be bound for Fort Worth, Texas; Virginia; and Bossier City, La.

But don't count on that.

"Well, to be honest with you, I don't know," he says. "I just had a September date canceled yesterday. So, what we're trying to do, man, is just hang on to these dates as long as we can, knowing that more than likely, you know, the closer they get, they're going to be canceled."

Review copies of the live album went out to the media, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and we can honestly say that hearing such a large audience have such a good time gave us goosebumps. From the opening chords of "Hank It" all the way through to the final "Point At You," the album is a lot of fun, so much so that it seems to fly by. We can only hope, as the title of one of the album's tracks says, "I Ain't Living Long Like This," and we can once again fill arenas to cheer on our favorite acts.

Until then, live albums like Moore's provide a little relief from the lockdown blues. Take off that mask, crack open a cold one, close your eyes and imagine you're with Moore and the band, "Live At The Ryman."