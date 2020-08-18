Report on care-site cases undergoes changes

An Arkansas Department of Health daily report with information about coronavirus cases in nursing homes and other congregate settings has undergone numerous changes since the beginning of the pandemic, especially this month, to focus on active cases and not on cumulative or recovered cases.

The latest version of the report, provided to doctors, the media and some others, lists facilities with active cases of covid-19, their city and county, the cumulative active cases of residents and workers, and the newest cases by date. Deaths are included in Friday's reports. The facilities supply the information.

One section is on nursing homes and assisted living facilities; the other section is on prisons, jails and other residential care facilities such as the State Hospital. (Last week's report can be found at https://www.arkansasonline.com/arvirus/)

The report doesn't have every facility that has had a case, nor does it have all facilities with active cases.

"After a business has under five active cases, it's removed from the report. We are still maintaining cumulative data for congregate settings, and it's available upon request -- it's not disappearing," said Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill. "They are just making the report more streamlined."

The report doesn't state which facilities are open for visitation by the loved ones of residents. More than a month after nursing homes and assisted living facilities were able to restart visitation, there is no state agency that proactively monitors compliance with the five-page Health Department directive governing visitations, activities and communal dining during the pandemic, nor is there a state agency that tracks which facilities are open or closed for visitation.

CHANGES IN THE REPORT

In the early months of the pandemic, the report showed facilities with cases of residents and workers, as well as total deaths. As time passed, it showed more information, such as total cases, recoveries and deaths.

Recent changes to the report included:

• The number of recovered residents and workers was omitted starting with the report issued Aug. 5. It showed cases and deaths.

• Each facility's city and county location was added Aug. 6.

• The Aug. 6 report separated facilities with five or more active cases from those without. By Aug. 10, the section on facilities with no active cases was dropped from the report.

• The number of residents and workers who most recently tested positive was added with the report issued Aug. 10.

• The report on Aug. 10 omitted the number of deaths of residents or workers at each facility. The data was restored to the report by last Friday, but instead of appearing in each daily report, it will appear Fridays only.

Martha Deaver, president of Arkansas Advocates for Nursing Home Residents, noticed the omission of the death data right away.

"When I voiced my concerns with the Health Department, I was told that the nursing home industry was slow in getting them the data," Deaver said. "Therefore, I don't feel like the data is going to be accurate."

When contacted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the changes, department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said the agency was "refining that report, and there may be some changes until the new format is finalized."

"We want to provide this as soon as possible, but it's important we develop the new report in a way that is sustainable and accurate," Lesnick said. "We are releasing what we can while also changing our processes."

OPEN OR CLOSED?

In late June, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the nursing homes and other long-term care facilities would be able to restart visitation July 1 -- as long as certain criteria were met and after baseline testing was conducted on every resident in those facilities prior to the reopening.

According to the state guidelines, a facility cannot allow visitation if it has had a newly identified case of covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

Specifically, a Health Department directive dated July 22 says visitation can occur as long as the "facility has not had a newly identified case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days from the date the facility intends to expand visitation or other activities. Newly positive cases are cases that were identified in residents after admission to the facility and do not include new or existing residents that are admitted or return to the facility with a known COVID-19 positive status. All new staff cases are considered newly positive."

There is no list or database that tracks which nursing homes or other long-term care facilities are open or closed to visitation.

According to the information in Monday's facility case report, 173 facilities -- or 73% of the state's 236 nursing homes and assisted living facilities -- have active cases.

The Health Department report is based on active cases in the past 30 days instead of the directive's 28 days.

The report also now lists the date of the facility's most recent positive case -- but according to Lesnick, that information is not up to date. The Health Department leaves the space blank if staff members are unable to get the information from the facilities.

In June, then-Health Secretary Nate Smith said facilities where a resident or staff member has tested positive would have to gain the department's approval before allowing visitors. Likewise, the Health Department guidelines say that a facility must immediately notify the state Office of Long Term Care of any suspension of visitation or other activities.

But when contacted by the Democrat-Gazette last week, the Health Department as well as the Arkansas Health Care Association -- the state's largest advocacy organization for long-term care providers -- said they do not maintain a list or database of which facilities are open or closed to visitors. Some facilities closed again to visitors as a precaution, despite not having any positive cases.

Amy Webb, a spokeswoman for the Department of Human Services, said the state Office of Long Term Care -- which licenses and inspects the state's long-term care facilities -- receives emails and verbal notices from some facilities if they suspend visitation, but no list of opened or closed facilities is kept by the Office of Long Term Care.

Lesnick said the Health Department established guidelines for reopening and worked with facilities for initial compliance, including the completion of the baseline testing.

"We don't have an updating list of the facilities that have subsequently suspended visitation at a given time, but we do release data on positive cases at these facilities," Lesnick said.

SELF-REGULATION

Beyond the 28-day rule, the Health Department directive governing visitations, activities and communal dining during the pandemic lists such requirements as maintaining adequate staffing to meet residents' needs; stocking a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment for residents; and having the staff and the supplies to screen every visitor, vendor and employee prior to entrance.

"The nursing homes/long-term care facilities have to follow the guidelines we've set, but they are regulated by the DHS Office of Long Term Care," Lesnick said. "That office should be handling these issues."

Webb, however, said an Office of Long Term Care inspection and covid-19 compliance check is triggered after a complaint is received on a specific facility.

"OLTC is completing Focused Infection Control Surveys and Priority 1 and 2 complaints which includes making observations of visitation, activities and dining," Webb said, adding that the surveys are available for public inspection on the agency's website.

The Health Department report on nursing home covid-19 cases and deaths, as well as the date of the last positive case, is reported by the nursing homes and assisted living facilities themselves.

No documentation of the data is required, according to McNeill.

"We hear about cases and deaths directly from the facilities," McNeill said.

The daily Health Department report does not break down the number of active cases per facility, Lesnick said.

Whether a covid-19 patient is considered "recovered" is determined through a mix of the Health Department "reaching out directly or the timing," McNeill said.

A negative test is no longer required, she added.

"After a 10-day isolation period after the onset of symptoms or from the date of test if a patient is asymptomatic, a nurse will attempt to call the patient. If the patient has not had a fever for at least a day and the symptoms are improving, the patient will be marked as recovered," McNeill said. "If we are unsuccessful in reaching the patient, they will be marked as recovered 14 days after symptom onset unless they have been admitted to the hospital or are deceased."

The recovery definition is 21 days for nursing home residents only. All others follow the 10-day recovery definition, McNeill added.

EVOLVING PROCESS

The first daily nursing homes and congregate settings report was distributed April 12. Since that time, the media, state agencies and the general public have used the report to keep tabs on the fight against the virus in the care facilities.

The daily report is a work in progress and will continue to evolve, McNeill said.

"Moving forward the report will have cumulative cases, active cases, and deaths. Because deaths reflect information reported directly by nursing homes, this has sometimes led to discrepancies when compared to our overall data," McNeill said. "We're streamlining this process and also trying to make sure we develop it in a way that is sustainable and accurate. Although deaths will remain on the report, going forward updates on deaths will only be on Fridays."

Deaver, the president of the Arkansas Advocates for Nursing Home Residents, said she was alarmed when she began to see changes in the report.

"My first reaction to seeing that the information wasn't there was, 'How in the world are we going to fix this?' It was imperative that we have the information and that it be accurate," Deaver said. "I'm called by dozens of family members every day wanting to know which nursing homes have the fewest cases and deaths from covid-19. They want to know how many employees have had it. It is heart-wrenching to me that I can't give them an accurate number."

Friday's report showed that nursing homes and assisted living facilities have had 1,650 residents who tested positive and 191 who died. Among workers, 1,128 tested positive and two died.