Springdale panel OKs selling downtown space holding city offices

SPRINGDALE -- The city's Finance Committee authorized the sale of property the city owns downtown for $425,000. The full City Council will consider the sale during its meeting Aug. 25.

The building at 206 W. Meadow Ave. and 206 S. Blair St. currently houses the offices of city's Parks and Recreation Department. Those officials will move this fall to offices currently under construction at the city's new recreation center.

Derek Gibson, on behalf of Artenomics LLC, presented the council with the offer.

Gibson said Artenonomics is a real estate holding company which owns the building directly west of this building. He said he had no current plans for the space.

Gibson tried to buy the building early this year, but the council wanted an appraisal on the property. Gibson previously offered $425,000.

A July 27 appraisal by Reed and Associates valued the property at $400,oo0.

And Gibson didn't lower his offer.

Gibson also agreed the city could lease the space for $3,000 a month until January 2022, when the city's Criminal Justice Center is complete.

Employees of other city departments will move to the building when the parks department leaves, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The staff will be displaced as the south portion of the current City Administration Center is removed and a new one built. The construction immediately north of the current administration building is for the Police Department and should be completed by the end of the year.

In other business, the Health and Sanitation Committee, approved a mutual aid agreement between Springdale Water Utilities and Tontitown. Each will provide water service to the other in case of emergency.

The council is expected to give final approval of this measure in its next meeting. The Springdale Water and Sewer should approve in its meeting Wednesday. Tontitown City Council also has approve the agreement.

Heath Ward, executive director of the Springdale Water Utilities, introduced the measure. He said the infrastructure and a friendly agreement have been in place, but this document formalizes it.

Springdale buys water from Beaver Water Utilities then sells it to Tontitown. The Springdale utility still serve other small towns in the region.

Ward said Tontitown's growth over the last decade the utility needed a tank in Tontitown. The tank would store water for times of peak demand or an emergency such as a fire.

Instead of raising taxes for the tank, Tontitown chose to build a pipeline 10 miles to the Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority plant in rural Rogers. The facility, often called the "Two Ton," opened in 1999.

James Clark, public works director for Tontitown, said his town began service from the Two Ton in April.

Three connections between the cities remain: at U.S. 412 and Jones Road, at Arkansas 112 and Kissinger and Arkansas 112 at Barrington Road.

Clark said any one of these connections could provide his city with water. Ward said the connection at Jones Road was the only one used to serve Tontitown before the town's new connection.

Tontitown pulled only about 2% of the Springdale business.

The document states procedures for emergencies, maintenance responsibility.

Both Ward and Clark said the agreement costs the departments and their customers nothing.

Springdale has a similar agreement with Cave Springs, also with a line in place for previous water service, Ward said. Providing service to Cave Springs would happen only if Bentonville had a catastrophic failure.