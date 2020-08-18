Super Quiz: Monsters

Boris Karloff is best known for playing this creature.
This monster appears during a full moon.
Bela Lugosi portrayed this vampire.
A mythical monster with the head of a bull and the body of a man.
A corpse that has been reanimated.
She was the only mortal gorgon.
This large, hairy creature is also known as Bigfoot.
A two-legged dragon having wings and a barbed tail.
A fabulous Scandinavian sea monster.
Answers:
Frankenstein's monster
Werewolf
Dracula
Minotaur
Zombie
Medusa
Sasquatch
Wyvern
Kraken
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.