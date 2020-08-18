Sections
Super Quiz: Monsters

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. Boris Karloff is best known for playing this creature.

  2. This monster appears during a full moon.

  3. Bela Lugosi portrayed this vampire.

  4. A mythical monster with the head of a bull and the body of a man.

  5. A corpse that has been reanimated.

  6. She was the only mortal gorgon.

  7. This large, hairy creature is also known as Bigfoot.

  8. A two-legged dragon having wings and a barbed tail.

  9. A fabulous Scandinavian sea monster.

Answers:

  1. Frankenstein's monster

  2. Werewolf

  3. Dracula

  4. Minotaur

  5. Zombie

  6. Medusa

  7. Sasquatch

  8. Wyvern

  9. Kraken

