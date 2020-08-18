Super Quiz: Monsters

Boris Karloff is best known for playing this creature.

This monster appears during a full moon.

Bela Lugosi portrayed this vampire.

A mythical monster with the head of a bull and the body of a man.

A corpse that has been reanimated.

She was the only mortal gorgon.

This large, hairy creature is also known as Bigfoot.

A two-legged dragon having wings and a barbed tail.