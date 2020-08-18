Visitors to the Albert Embankment at the foot of Westminster Bridge in London are reflected Monday in the standing water after a rainstorm. (AP/PA/Jonathan Brady)

Syria says soldier killed in U.S. clash

DAMASCUS, Syria -- U.S. forces clashed with Syrian troops in the northeast on Monday, killing at least one soldier and wounding two others, state media said, while the U.S. military said it responded to small arms fire near a Syrian checkpoint.

Tensions have been rising in northeastern Syria in recent months as the Syrian military has cut off American access to several areas.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying a U.S. helicopter gunship attacked an army checkpoint in the village of Tal Dahab, near the town of Qamishli on Monday morning. The official said a Syrian soldier was killed and two others were wounded.

SANA said the Syrian army prevented an American convoy from passing through.

The U.S. military said a joint force made up of U.S.-led coalition forces and allied Syrian Kurdish-led fighters encountered a Syrian army checkpoint after carrying out a patrol against the Islamic State. It said they were granted safe passage.

It said the patrol then came under small arms fire from the vicinity of the checkpoint and returned fire. There were no casualties among U.S.-led coalition forces or the Kurdish-led fighters, the statement said.

It denied a helicopter gunship attacked the Syrian army checkpoint.

Mexican soldiers kill 9 gunmen at border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico -- Mexican soldiers killed nine alleged gunmen along the border with Texas in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, officials said Monday.

The Mexico attorney general's office in Reynosa said the confrontation occurred Sunday morning in Miguel Aleman, across the Rio Grande from Roma, Texas. The office said its personnel observed the recovery of the bodies. The alleged aggressors were wearing military-like uniforms.

Soldiers came under fire from gunmen in the brush while on patrol, according to a spokesperson from Tamaulipas' security coordinating group, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear which criminal group the gunmen belonged to. The area has been the scene of clashes between the Northeast cartel -- a splinter of the Zetas -- and the Jalisco New Generation cartel and the Gulf cartel, which has long controlled illicit traffic on that end of the border.

Kashmir attacks kill 5 soldiers, rebels

SRINAGAR, India -- Two paramilitary soldiers and a policeman were killed in a rebel attack Monday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, triggering a later gunfight in which two attackers died, officials said.

Police said militants attacked police and soldiers who were on patrol in the northern Kreeri area, leaving two soldiers and a police officer dead.

Police and soldiers immediately launched a search operation in the area, resulting in a gunbattle with the attackers inside an orchard, said Gul Junaid Khan, a paramilitary spokesman. He said two militants were killed in the fighting.

It was the second militant attack in four days. On Friday, rebels attacked a police party in the region's main city of Srinagar and killed two police officers.

None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.

The violence comes amid more than a year of near-daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian soldiers along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Scores of soldiers and civilians have died on both sides.

India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Norwegian arrested; met with Russian

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Norwegian citizen has been arrested after allegedly meeting with a Russian intelligence officer in an Oslo restaurant, Norway's domestic intelligence agency said Monday.

The man was arrested Saturday after handing over information, the agency said, adding that the alleged actions "could harm fundamental national interests."

The Norwegian Police Security Service didn't identify the arrested individual. The man in his 50s met "with what is believed to have been a Russian intelligence officer," said Line Nyvoll Nygaard, a prosecutor for the intelligence agency.

The security service said the man is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

"We believe that through his work, he had access to information that is of interest to a foreign nation," Nyvoll Nygaard told reporters.

The suspect's lawyer, Marianne Darre-Naess, told Norwegian news agency NTB that her client denies wrongdoing.

Norway-based DNV GL, a major global classification society for ships, later confirmed that the suspect was employed for the company. DNV GL is also the largest technical consultancy to the global renewable energy and oil and gas industry.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports