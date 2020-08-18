Teen shot, injured in Little Rock, police say

Police lights
A 17-year-old was shot and wounded in a car last week, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to investigate a gunshot victim at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 12, a Wednesday. There, they met a 17-year-old victim, whom the report didn't identify by name or city of residence.
According to the report, the teen said he'd been picked up to buy marijuana by a man he didn't recognize. He told officers he was shot in the left leg near his groin while in the car.
The teen said someone else he didn't know picked him up and transported him to the hospital. His injuries weren't life-threatening, the report said.
The report named no suspects in the shooting.
