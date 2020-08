Best bet

James Harden and the Houston Rockets open their NBA Western Division playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.

Today's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Colorado at Houston, 2 p.m.;Comcast 269

San Francisco at LA Angels, 3 p.m.;ESPN

San Diego at Texas, 3 p.m.;FSN

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m.;ESPN

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.;FS1/Comcast 95/Cox 81

BASKETBALL

NBA PLAYOFFS

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.;TNT

Miami vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.;TNT

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

Portland vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m.;TNT

WNBA

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.;ESPN2

NHL PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 2 p.m.;NBCSN

Calgary vs. Dallas, 4:30 p.m.;NBCSN

Washington vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.;NBCSN

Chicago vs. Vegas, 9:30 p.m.;NBCSN

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Wednesday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m.;ESPN

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Houston at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.;Comcast 269

Texas at San Diego, 8 p.m.;FSN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 12:30 p.m.;NBATV

Utah vs. Denver, 3 p.m.;TNT

Philadelphia vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

Dallas vs. LA Clippers, 8 p.m.;TNT

GOLF

PGA: Northern Trust, 1 p.m.;Golf

Champions: Charles Schwab Series, 3 p.m.;Golf

NHL PLAYOFFS

Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Carolina vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Arizona vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. NBCSN

Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Thursday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m.;ESPN2

Houston at Colorado, 2 p.m.;Comcast 269

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6 p.m.;FS1

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Texas at San Diego, 7 p.m.;FSN

GOLF

LPGA: AIG Women's Open, 4:30 a.m.;Golf

European: Wales Open, 7:30 a.m.;Golf

LPGA: AIG Women's Open, 9 a.m.;Golf

Korn Ferry: Children's Hospital Champ., noon;Golf

PGA: Northern Trust, 2 p.m.;Golf

Champions: Charles Schwab Series, 6:30 p.m.;Golf

NBA PLAYOFFS

Miami vs. Indiana, Noon.;ESPN

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 2:30 p.m.;ESPN

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m.;ESPN

Portland vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m.;ESPN

NHL PLAYOFFS

TBA, 6 p.m.;NBCSN

TBA, 8:30 p.m.;NBCSN

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Friday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

TBA, 6 p.m.;ESPN

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Texas at Seattle, 8 p.m.;FSN

Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.;Comcast 269

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.;FS1

GOLF

LPGA: AIG Women's Open, 4:30 a.m.;Golf

European: Wales Open, 7:30 a.m.;Golf

LPGA: AIG Women's Open, 9 a.m.;Golf

Korn Ferry: Children's Hospital Champ., noon;Golf

PGA: Northern Trust, 2 p.m.;Golf

Champions: Charles Schwab Series, 6:30 p.m.;Golf

NBA PLAYOFFS

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.;NBATV

Denver vs. Utah, 3 p.m.;TNT

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

LA Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.;TNT

MOTOR SPORTS

Trucks: KDI Office Technology 200, 4 p.m.;FS1

NHL PLAYOFFS

TBA, 6 p.m.;USA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 224, 9 p.m.;Paramount

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Saturday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 3:55 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.;FS1

Minnesota at Kansas City, 6 p.m.;FS1

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Texas at Seattle, 8 p.m.;FSN

Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.;Comcast 269

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series, 7 a.m.;ESPN2

GOLF

LPGA: AIG Women's Open, 8 a.m.;Golf

PGA: Northern Trust, noon;Golf

PGA: Northern Trust, 2 p.m.;CBS

Korn Ferry: Children's Hospital Champ., 2 p.m.;Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, noon;FS1

NBA PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, noon;TNT

Indiana vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m.;TNT

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 5: p.m.;ESPN

LA Lakers vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.;ABC

NHL PLAYOFFS

TBA, 7 p.m.;NBC

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, 7 p.m.;Fox

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout