Tone setter

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman wanted his first practice at the University of Arkansas to set the tone for his tenure.

Sure it was in shoulder pads and shorts on a very warm Monday, with temperatures in the high 80s, but tempo, attention to detail and ball security were all important.

"We're trying to be a tough football team, so we had to put them in tough situations, and we did today and they did a really good job," Pittman said on a video chat with reporters after practice.

"It's a fast-paced tempo," senior tailback Rakeem Boyd said. "They push us to limits this team didn't know it could go to.

"That's what I love about Pittman. Because if you're jogging and not moving, he doesn't care who you are. It's 'Let's go!' "

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool concurred.

"Today was a good first day," he said. "I think Coach Pittman does a great job of making sure that our tempo is correct. Whenever he sees guys not upholding to the standard, he's the first one to call someone out, kind of get that juice flowing, and I think that's big.

"But everyone was locked in today. Day Ones are big, kind of start your program off on a good note. I thought we did that today."

Full covid-19 safety measures were in place for the Razorbacks. The coaches wore masks throughout and players had to put them on as they came off the field, stay 6 feet apart when able, and drink only out of their pre-assigned water bottles.

And they definitely needed the water.

"There was a lot of running going on out there, and I thought our wideouts and DBs fought through that real well," Pittman said. "I was real pleased with that.

"It was a little hotter out there than I thought it would be. We two-spotted everything all day, so the kids were pretty tired at the end."

Graduate-transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks took the reps with the first offense, while redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson was behind him on the depth chart.

The Razorbacks finished their two-plus-hour workout with a two-minute drill. The first two units on defense kept the Franks and Jefferson offenses out of the end zone, but quarterback Jack Lindsey led the third unit to a touchdown, Pittman said.

Pittman praised the entire quarterback room.

"Feleipe's got a very, very strong arm," Pittman said. "I thought he was really accurate today. He played like what you certainly hope a veteran quarterback would play like. And KJ, I'm really excited about him because he's learned the offense and run the offense.

"But you have to understand he's still very, very young as a quarterback in college. So he'll have to play faster and things of that nature, but that'll come with reps. I'm really pleased with all our quarterbacks."

Pittman pointed out that he thinks the Razorbacks have speed on both sides of the ball, a facet of the game where Arkansas has struggled to keep up with its SEC peers in recent years.

"Our wideouts got an unbelievable amount of reps today, and they fought through it," Pittman said. "But I think we practiced well together. You know you have to now, when you don't have pads on. You have to be smart when you're practicing against each other.

"I thought the understanding of our offense ... there wasn't a whole lot of missed assignments, I didn't see, and there wasn't balls on the ground. Those are things you worry about early in practice, and I thought they did a nice job of taking care of the ball and on defense running to the ball."

Pool pointed out that safety Joe Foucha had an interception, and that transfer defensive back Jerry Jacobs had a key pass breakup during the late two-minute drill.

Boyd hardly could contain a grin during his 11-minute session with reporters.

"I mean honestly going out there, it was awesome because a lot of people didn't think this season was going to happen," Boyd said. "So it was great being out there with all my teammates and getting to take snaps from Franks, you know what I mean, and just being around the guys.

"Pittman keeps everybody's energy amped up around here. It's a positive environment. We've been working really hard for the man. He's doing his job. Whatever he puts up ahead of us, we go kill it and knock it out no matter if we're dead tired and don't want to do it. We still get it done."

The Razorbacks are scheduled to practice Wednesday and Friday to finish out the week. The Friday practice will be in modified pads. Next week, Arkansas will practice four times, and the second of those practices can be in full pads.