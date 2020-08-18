Top-25 junior getting good vibes from Hogs

ESPN top-25 junior prospect Gentry Williams is liking the vigor he gets from University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

"He brings a lot of energy into every conversation, not only talking about football but life in general and how I'm doing as a young man growing up in society today, which is big for me," Williams said.

Williams, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Tulsa Washington has 15 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Michigan, Southern Cal, TCU and others.

He said Carter talks to him about personal growth.

"Football will take care of itself, he always says, but he wants me to be successful 10 years down the line," Williams said. "Make decisions that help me grow to get to that goal."

Williams said he's working on building relationships with Coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom. ESPN rates Williams a 4-star prospect, the No. 3 athlete and No. 23 overall recruit for the 2022 class. He's the No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma.

He and a teammate, as well as Arkansas cornerback commitment Keuan Parker, visited Fayetteville on March 7, the last day the Razorback coaches hosted prospects before the NCAA enforced a dead period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams called the trip "good," and he sees the Hogs as a player in his recruitment.

"Obviously, it's a school I want to take a bigger look at," Williams said. "I think Arkansas has a really good chance of me going there just because of the coaches and what they're saying and just the energy around the school."

He revealed what Parker is saying about Arkansas.

"They're building something special there, and he thinks it would be a good thing for me to be a part of it as well," Williams said.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said Williams is a potential 5-star prospect that could play receiver, running back or defensive back at the next level.

"He's a super talent," Lemming said. "I stopped by the school last Halloween to visit with Gentry. He's one of the better athletes in the country, can play several positions. Quick twitch athlete with explosive speed and instincts."

Williams is also an outstanding track prospect and hopes to run track in college. As a freshman, he recorded 47.70 seconds to win the Class 6A 400-meter championship. He came in second in the 200 with a time of 21.14 seconds.

He understands the challenges of being a two-sport athlete in college.

"Obviously, I know it's not going to be easy, and I understand I have to take care of everything else in the classroom first and foremost before I can even think about running track as well and playing football," Williams said.

Williams is aware of Arkansas' 41 track and field national championships and is also impressed with upgrades at the facilities.

A new 22,000-square-foot track operations center with team locker rooms, expanded training room, weight room and team room is expected to open next spring at an estimated cost of $15 million. The indoor Randal Tyson Track Center is also receiving upgrades estimated at $5 million.

If someone is able to balance academics and two sports, it would be Williams. He had 3.8 grade-point average in the last semester.

"That's something I take pride in because I understand football doesn't last very long, so my academics are very important to me," Williams said.

He plans to major in business and is looking to study entrepreneurship.

"Hopefully I can get more into the real-estate side, and buy and resell properties," he said.

Williams and track assistant Mario Sategna talked about the highly regarded Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"We really talked about the opportunities I would have to do internships with Walmart and other big brands that are in Arkansas and around the area," Williams said.

Email Richard Davenport at

rdavenport@arkansasonline.com