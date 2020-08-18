Train strikes, kills motorist in Clark County, troopers say

A Gurdon man was killed after his car was hit by a train in Clark County early Friday, authorities said.

Josten Trevino, 30, was driving east on Main Street in Gurdon when he drove through a railway crossing and his Toyota was struck by a train traveling north, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m.

Trevino was pronounced dead Saturday morning at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the report states.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to state police.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 382 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.