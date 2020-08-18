U.S. slaps on new Huawei restrictions amid China friction

FILE - In this July 15, 2020 file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department’s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

The U.S. Commerce Department announced further restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. aimed at cutting the Chinese company's access to commercially available chips, the latest move in an increasingly tense relationship between the world's two biggest economies.

Washington cut off Huawei's access to U.S. components and technology, including Google's music and other smartphone services, last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

Those restrictions led Huawei to try to design more components in-house. But Huawei still needs outside manufacturers to mass-produce chips to its specifications, and those companies depend on equipment and software developed in the U.S.

The new restrictions apply to more semiconductors, covering any chips made abroad with American equipment.

The Commerce Department also said it was adding 38 affiliates of Huawei to a list of firms restricted from working with American companies. And it ended an exemption that had allowed some Huawei customers in the U.S. to keep using its equipment and software.

"We continue to monitor the situation as we assess the potential impact," Rob Manfredo, a Huawei spokesman, said in an email.

The move comes as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing over the United States' actions to crack down on China's technology sector. In recent weeks, the Trump administration's efforts have expanded from telecom manufacturers like Huawei to consumer mobile applications.

The standoff has now enveloped the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and China-based messaging service WeChat, both of which are under the threat of a ban in the U.S. starting in September.

Monday's announcement is the latest attempt to limit the reach of Huawei, which Trump administration officials say poses a national security threat because of its ties to Beijing. U.S. officials have warned that the Chinese government could use Huawei's networking technology to gain access to sensitive data around the world, an accusation that the company denies.

"We don't want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us," Trump told Fox News on Monday. "And any country that uses it, we're not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence."

A Huawei executive said this month that the company has started running out of processor chips to make smartphones as a result of those sanctions, and may have to stop production of its own advanced chips.

But the Commerce Department said Monday that more restrictions were needed because Huawei has "continuously tried to evade" the earlier sanctions by using technology supplied by third parties.

"The new rule makes it clear than any use of American software or American fabrication equipment to produce things through Huawei is banned, and requires a license," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business on Monday. "It's really a question of closing loopholes to prevent a bad actor from access to U.S. technology, even if they try to do it in a very indirect, very tricky manner."

Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying. Chinese officials have accused Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to U.S. tech industries.

Ross said Monday that the new action is enforcement-focused and not "directly related to the trade talks" between the U.S. and China.

The action targets Huawei but could have sweeping reach, said Kevin Wolf, who was assistant secretary of commerce for export administration under President Barack Obama.

"Every foreign-made semiconductor of any type anywhere in the world is now subject to U.S. license requirements if a Huawei company is in any way involved, directly or indirectly, in the transaction," said Wolf, a partner at the Washington law firm Akin Gump.

The new restrictions are likely to further hit both Huawei's 5G base stations and smartphone businesses, further denting China's ambition to play a key role in global rollout of 5G technology.

Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB stand to benefit from Huawei's further faltering in its 5G prowess, while Huawei's domestic smartphone rivals including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are likely to get a bigger pie of the Chinese market.

Washington has combined its economic sanctions on Huawei with a lobbying campaign pushing allies in Europe and elsewhere to exclude the company from planned next-generation wireless networks.

Trump referred to Huawei as "the spy way" during his television appearance Monday. He took credit for Britain's recent move to backtrack on plans to give the company a role in the U.K.'s new high-speed mobile phone network.

"We said we love Scotland Yard very much but we're not going to do business with you because if you use the Huawei system that means they're spying on you," Trump said. "That would mean they're spying on us. And, I've gotten just about every country to drop it."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt O'Brien and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; by Kathleen Hunter, Eric Martin and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg News; and by David McCabe and Raymond Zhong of The New York Times.