Walmart’s online sales soar

by Serenah McKay | Today at 11:56 a.m.
Walmart Inc.'s U.S. e-commerce business nearly doubled in the second quarter as the pandemic drew shoppers to its popular pickup and delivery services, the company said Tuesday. Profits nearly doubled as well in a strong quarter amid widespread economic uncertainty.

The world's largest retailer reported net income of $6.48 billion, or $2.27 per share, for the quarter that ended July 31, compared to $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Even after adjusting for one-time items, Walmart's per-share earnings of $1.56 topped the average earnings estimate of $1.25 per share from 29 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Revenue rose 5.6% from last year’s second quarter to $137.7 billion.

Company executives said in the report released before U.S. stock markets opened Tuesday that government stimulus checks and emergency unemployment insurance helped boost sales of not just groceries but higher-margin general merchandise and apparel items as well.

