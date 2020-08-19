21-year-old arrested in stabbing death of 72-year-old Arkansas woman, police say

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 72-year-old Gassville woman, police said.

Gassville police responded around 1:35 p.m. to a 911 call from Amber Runau saying she had stabbed Sharon Adler in the heart, Capt. Everett Uchtman said.

When officers arrived, they met Runau outside the home, and Uchtman said the 21-year-old once again said she stabbed Adler. Police took her into custody.

Inside the home, Uchtman said officers found Adler dead of an apparent stab wound. He said Adler reportedly babysat Runau when she was young and had taken her in the night before the stabbing after Runau had become homeless.

Runau was read her Miranda rights at the police station, Uchtman said, and she once again admitted to stabbing Adler.

Uchtman said Runau mentioned feeling frustration after she was unable to fix a broken picture frame.

She faces one count of first-degree murder. Runau remained in the Baxter County jail as of Wednesday morning in lieu of $1 million bond.