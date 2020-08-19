7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Get ready for Grilled Top Round Steak With Parmesan Asparagus (see recipe) for family day. Serve the combo with orzo, mixed greens and crusty bread. For dessert, a chocolate layer cake sounds good.

Plan ahead: Prepare enough beef and save some cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Make a Stir-Fry from Sunday's leftover beef: Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add a 1-pound package of any frozen stir-fry vegetables and cook according to package directions. Cut the leftover beef into ¼-inch strips and add to vegetables, along with ½ cup stir-fry sauce. Heat through. Serve over brown rice. Add a spinach salad and sesame bread sticks. Leftover cake is dessert.

Plan ahead: Cook, label and freeze enough rice for Saturday.

TUESDAY: You can have Angel Hair Pasta With Lemon and Chicken on the table in no time. Cook 1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated angel hair pasta according to package directions; drain and transfer to a serving bowl. Add 1 (8- to 10-ounce) package cooked chopped chicken breast, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped flatleaf parsley, ¼ teaspoon dried marjoram and ½ teaspoon garlic salt; toss to mix. Serve with packaged salad greens and garlic bread. Fresh peaches are always a welcome dessert.

Plan ahead: Prepare Wednesday's enchiladas (except for baking) if time permits.

WEDNESDAY: These Chili Chicken Enchiladas (see recipe) are just mild enough for kids. (Adults might like to top theirs with sliced jalapeno peppers.) Serve with extra tortillas if desired. Popsicles are a cool dessert.

Plan ahead: Save half the enchiladas and buy enough avocados for Thursday.

THURSDAY: You'll save some time and money on dinner tonight because you're having leftover enchiladas topped with sour cream and sliced jalapeno peppers. Serve them with refried beans and an avocado salad. Fresh blackberries are a perfect dessert.

Plan ahead: Cook Friday's eggs tonight.

FRIDAY: Curried Eggs and Green Peas make a savory no-meat meal. Prepare any curry sauce mix according to package directions. Stir in frozen tiny green peas (thawed) and quartered hard-cooked eggs; heat through. Serve over whole-grain toast triangles. Add fresh broccoli spears on the side. For dessert, kiwis will taste good.

SATURDAY: Mushroom and Chicken Teriyaki (see recipe) is a special meal for family. Serve over leftover rice. Add steamed fresh squash and a baguette. Buy a cheesecake and top with fresh strawberries for a festive dessert.

THE RECIPES

Grilled Top Round Steak With Parmesan Asparagus

For the marinade:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 tablespoons any steak seasoning blend

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

For the steak and asparagus:

1 pound beef top round steak

1 pound trimmed asparagus (see note)

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 tablespoons shaved parmesan

Coarse salt to taste

Combine marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Place beef and marinade in a resealable plastic bag. Marinate 6 hours to overnight; turn occasionally. Remove steak and discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grill over medium heat; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes. Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes. After removing, immediately sprinkle cheese over hot asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired.

Note: To make asparagus spears easier to turn on the grill, thread them ladder-style onto two 12-inch metal skewers. Insert a skewer about 1 inch from each end of each spear, leaving a small space between spears. Use tongs to turn entire asparagus "ladder" for even cooking.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 173 calories, 26 g protein, 5 g fat, 4 g carbohydrate, 60 mg cholesterol, 92 milligrams sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.5.

Chili Chicken Enchiladas

2 cups chopped cooked chicken (about 12 ounces)

6 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 1 ½ cups)

½ cup sliced roasted red peppers or diced pimentos, drained

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained

1 cup sour cream

1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce

8 whole-grain tortillas (7- to 8-inch diameter)

4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese (about 1 cup)

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and additional sour cream, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine chicken, cheese, roasted peppers, chiles and sour cream; mix well. Spread about 2 teaspoons enchilada sauce on each tortilla. Divide chicken mixture among the tortillas. Roll; arrange, seam side down, in baking dish. Top with remaining enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Cover with nonstick foil. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil for last 5 minutes of baking time. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and additional sour cream, if desired.

Makes 8 enchiladas.

Nutrition information: Each enchilada (prepared with reduced-fat sour cream and cheese) contains approximately 364 calories, 25 g protein, 16 g fat, 32 g carbohydrate, 72 mg cholesterol, 832 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Mushroom and Chicken Teriyaki

¼ cup lower-sodium or regular teriyaki sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ cup water

2 teaspoons canola oil

12 ounces sliced fresh white mushrooms (about 4 ½ cups)

4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and sliced (about 1 ½ cups)

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

3 green onions, sliced

2 teaspoons sliced garlic

1 ½ cups cooked chicken, cut into thin strips (about 6 ounces)

In a small bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch, ginger and water; set aside. In a large skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add both mushrooms; cook and stir 3 minutes or until they release their liquid. Add bell pepper, green onions and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until mushroom liquid evaporates and garlic begins to brown. Add chicken and stir. Add teriyaki mixture; cook and stir 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 111 calories, 12 g protein, 3 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 24 mg cholesterol, 324 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.5.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email:

susan@7daymenu.com