Bentonville police are investigating theft of a Corvette

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville police are investigating the theft of antique 1969 Chevy Corvette that was stolen Wednesday morning.

The car was taken from a Bentonville residence and the car has sentimental value as the family are the original owners, according to the press release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The owners of the car are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the return of the vehicle and/or prosecution of anyone involved with the theft, according to a press release.

The vehicle is described as a blue Corvette Coupe with a 350 small black engine and four-speed manual transmission, according to the press release. The Coupe also has black interior, chrome bumpers and rally rims, according to the press release.

Anyone with information concerning the stolen car can contact police at (479) 271-3170.