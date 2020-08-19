Detained in soldiers' uprising, Malian president steps down

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Mali's prime minister Boubou Cisse waves to the press after his meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Cisse, who was believed to be sheltering with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has urged soldiers to put down their arms and put the interests of the nation first after mutinous soldiers surrounded the private residence of Keita on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 firing shots into the air and deepening fears of a coup attempt following several months of demonstrations calling for his resignation. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BAMAKO, Mali -- Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers had fired shots into the air outside his home before detaining him.

The development came after more than two months of regular demonstrations calling for him to step down three years before his final term was due to end.

Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM, Keita said his resignation was effective immediately. A banner across the bottom of the television screen referred to him as the "exiting president."

"I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power," Keita said. "I have decided to step down from office."

Keita, who was democratically elected and reelected, was left with few choices after the soldiers seized weapons from the armory in the garrison town of Kati and then advanced on the capital, Bamako.

The soldiers moved freely through the streets of Bamako on Tuesday, making it increasingly clear that they were in control of the city. There was no immediate comment from the soldiers, who hail from the same military barracks in Kati where a coup originated more than eight years ago.

The moves capped off a day of political chaos in Mali. The U.N. and former colonizer France have spent more than seven years trying to stabilize the country after the 2012 coup allowed an Islamic insurgency to take hold in the West African nation.

The latest unrest had kicked off when the mutinous soldiers in Kati took weapons from the armory at the barracks, then detained senior military officers. Anti-government protesters cheered the soldiers' actions, with some even setting fire to a building that belongs to Mali's justice minister in the capital.

Government workers fled their offices as armed men began detaining officials, including the Finance Minister Abdoulaye Daffe.

It was a dramatic change of fate for Keita, who has tried to meet the protesters' demands through a series of concessions since the demonstrations began in June. Keita, who has broad support from France and other Western allies, first came to power in 2013 when he won more than 77% of the vote in a democratic election.

Tuesday's developments were immediately condemned by the regional bloc that had been mediating Mali's political crisis. France and the United States also strongly criticized the moves.

"The U.S. is opposed to all unconstitutional changes of government whether in the streets or by security forces," tweeted J. Peter Pham, the State Department's special envoy for the Sahel region.

It was a repeat of the events leading up to the 2012 coup, which ultimately unleashed years of chaos in Mali.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

People celebrate in the streets in the capital Bamako, Mali Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Mutinous soldiers detained Mali's president and prime minister Tuesday after surrounding a residence and firing into the air in an apparent coup attempt after several months of demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ouster. (AP Photo)

Malian troops and citizens gather outside the private residence of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Bamako, Mali Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Mutinous soldiers surrounded the private residence of Keita on Tuesday, firing shots into the air and a West African regional official confirmed that the president and prime minister had been detained, following several months of demonstrations calling for his resignation. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, right, faces Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, left, as they arrive to attend a military ceremony at the Parc de Champagne in Reims, Eastern France, as part of a World War One commemoration tour. Mutinous soldiers surrounded the private residence of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 firing shots into the air and deepening fears of a coup attempt following several months of demonstrations calling for his resignation. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters. Mutinous soldiers surrounded the private residence of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 firing shots into the air and deepening fears of a coup attempt following several months of demonstrations calling for his resignation. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 file photo, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita attends the Paris Peace Forum in Paris. Mutinous soldiers surrounded the private residence of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 firing shots into the air and deepening fears of a coup attempt following several months of demonstrations calling for his resignation. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP, File)