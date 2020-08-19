Dominant Grienke sets up Astros' sixth in a row

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) flips the ball to starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) as he runs to first base to make the out on Colorado Rockies Garrett Hampson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON -- Myles Straw's RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.

The right-handers had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.

"He had an awesome lineup over there off-balance, looking for breaking balls and he'd throw a fastball," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. "It's like he was almost in their heads, what they were looking for."

After both teams scored in the 10th, Abraham Toro started Houston's 11th on second base and the Rockies intentionally walked pinch-hitter Carlos Correa. A sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Garrett Stubbs moved up the runners, and Straw singled to left field off Jairo Díaz (0-1).

Andre Scrubb (1-0) walked one in a scoreless 11th for the win.

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row.

"This does a lot for our confidence," Baker said. "We've still got a couple of guys that we've got to get going, but we've some guys swinging better, playing better and we've gotten outstanding defense and good pitching."

DODGERS 2, MARINERS 1 Corey Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and host Los Angeles beat Seattle for its seventh consecutive victory.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, ATHLETICS 1 In Phoenix, Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBI, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and Arizona stretched its winning streak to six games by beating Oakland.

PADRES 6, RANGERS 4 Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam as San Diego beat Texas. Five Padres relievers combined for six scoreless innings to close out the victory.

GIANTS 8, ANGELS 2 Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak.

INDIANS 6, PIRATES 3 (10) Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and drove in a career high-tying five runs to lift Cleveland over host Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 13, RED SOX 6 Bryce Harper hit a three-run home run during a seven-run sixth inning, sending Philadelphia to a come-from-behind victory over host Boston.

TWINS 4, BREWERS 3 (12) Kenta Maeda had a no-hitter going into the ninth inning before the Brewers tied the game, then Jorge Polanco reached on a fielder's choice in the 12th to score Byron Buxton to lead host Minnesota past Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, YANKEES 3 Brandon Lowe homered for the fifth time in six games, Austin Meadows also connected and Tampa Bay beat New York.

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 7 (10) In Baltimore, Travis Shaw scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning as Toronto beat the Orioles after blowing a four-run lead.

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 4 In Chicago, Tim Anderson hit a home run to lead off the first inning for the second consecutive night and finished with four hits and three RBI as the White Sox earned their third consecutive victory by beating the Tigers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 5 Victor Robles denied a home run with a brilliant catch above the center-field wall, and Washington defeated host Atlanta.

METS 8, MARLINS 3 Brandon Nimmo had three hits and two RBI, leading New York over host Miami. Former Arkansas Razorback Brett Eibner allowed 1 hit with 2 walks (1 intentional) and 1 strikeout in his only inning of work.

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 3 Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run, Ian Happ added a solo shot and Yu Darvish scattered 8 hits over 6 innings as host Chicago beat St. Louis.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke, top, throws against Colorado Rockies Charlie Blackmon, right, during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) jumps to avoid the slide into second base by Colorado Rockies Charlie Blackmon, left, after turning a double play to end the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Houston Astros' Myles Straw receives an ice bucket shower from Yuli Gurriel after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the eleventh inning against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, left, makes the tag for the out at second base on Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)