Firefighters battle blaze at White County church

A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.
Firefighters in White County are currently battling a fire at Searcy Faith Assembly of God that has been ongoing for several hours.
The church posted Wednesday morning on its Facebook page that their building was on fire, but that nobody was inside and everyone was safe.
“A member of our church came to our building around 8 am to do some cleaning,” Cameron Smith, a youth/worship pastor at the church told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via Facebook Messenger. “She noticed a smell of smoke and called for help. The fire departments were called promptly and have been fighting the fire since.”
The church is located on Highway 16, just 4 miles north of Searcy, the largest city in White County.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.