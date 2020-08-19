Firefighters battle blaze at White County church

Firefighters in White County are currently battling a fire at Searcy Faith Assembly of God that has been ongoing for several hours.

The church posted Wednesday morning on its Facebook page that their building was on fire, but that nobody was inside and everyone was safe.

“A member of our church came to our building around 8 am to do some cleaning,” Cameron Smith, a youth/worship pastor at the church told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via Facebook Messenger. “She noticed a smell of smoke and called for help. The fire departments were called promptly and have been fighting the fire since.”

The church is located on Highway 16, just 4 miles north of Searcy, the largest city in White County.