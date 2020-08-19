DEAR HELOISE: When I am finished with a jar containing spaghetti sauce, olives or another food product, I wash it out, remove the label, rinse and dry. I have a small box of clean jars to put flowers in to deliver to my friends or people in care centers. They do not have to worry about returning the "vase." I recycle the lids rather than throwing them in the trash. Some lids can be used for spoon holders while cooking or for other messy activities.

-- Pat Rittscher,

Webster City, Iowa

DEAR HELOISE: I had to write and tell you that my favorite thing to do with leftover hot dog buns is to make "Nana Dogs."

I spread mayonnaise or peanut butter on the bun and lay a whole banana in there. Anything you can do with regular loaf bread, you can do with hot dog buns.

-- Peggy H., Dallas, NC

DEAR HELOISE: My neighbor said you have a recipe that you call Chinese beets, and I'm trying to entice my family to eat beets. Would you print yours for all of us beet lovers?

-- Mae in Indiana

DEAR READER: This was a favorite of my mother's. You'll need:

6 cups cooked, sliced beets or 3 cans sliced beets

1 cup sugar

1 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (you might want to try 12 cloves if you like a milder taste)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool then store in the refrigerator.

Beets are a good source of fiber, are fat-free and low in sodium, and a cup of beets has about 2.2 grams of protein.

