• Nathan Garcia, a fire captain in Santa Fe, N.M., said a hiker in his 50s who hurt his back and couldn't stand survived being stranded in a forest for 14 days, including a week without food, until he was rescued by a passing hiker.

• Louise Lucas, a Democrat who is a Virginia state senator, was charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth during protests that also led to one demonstrator being critically injured when a statue was torn down, authorities said.

• Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister, who is credited with helping to negotiate the new free trade agreement with the United States and Mexico, has been named the country's first female finance minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

• Darin Halverson, sheriff of Clearwater County, Minn., said an 18-year-old woman "did her part and saved who she could" before she drowned after pulling to safety several children who had been using water rushing over a dam as a "big waterslide" and got dragged into the turbulent river below.

• Eva Rudolph, 20, surrendered to police in Prichard, Ala., to face a child endangerment charge after a video posted on social media around 3 a.m. Saturday showed images of a child in the back seat of her car that had been parked outside a strip club for about 8 hours.

• Ginny Higgins, spokesman for the St. Martin Parish, La., sheriff's office, said 14 prisoners and a former inmate were arrested, accused of distributing drugs and contraband after deputies discovered that a drug ring was being operated by "working inmates" in the lockup.

• Emily Ward, a police spokesman in Edmond, Okla, said a 3-year-old girl died after being left in a hot car for up to six hours, with the girl's father telling investigators that he was caring for five children and "he just didn't realize she was in there until it was too late."

• Michael Skinner, 22, of Grandview, Mo., accused of beating and pistol whipping a Kansas City woman in an apartment and then chasing her down and shooting her to death, was charged with murder and other counts, police said.

• Isaiah Torres, 18, his twin brother, Stephan, and a friend Jasmine Saenz, 17, have visited about 300 homes in Pearland, Texas, dressed as superheroes to talk with children and collect nonperishable food items or monetary donations to benefit a neighborhood center.