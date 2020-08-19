Little Rock restaurant The Oyster Bar set to reopen 'on select dates'

FILE - “Coming soon” signs are in the windows of The Oyster Bar on West Markham Street in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

Little Rock landmark The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St., is set to reopen “on select dates,” starting Aug. 27 and 29, according to co-owner Chris Tanner.

“Just like a good oyster, opening up is half the battle!” is the opening line of an announcement post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, facebook.com/thelroysterbar.

Tanner, who with his wife, Samantha, bought the venerable establishment in 2019 from retiring founder Virginia Boyd, said he expects to open two nights a week with a prix-fixe menu for customers who have made reservations, and who will be able to hold onto their tables for the entire evening if they want. Eventually, Tanner has said, he’ll consider making takeout meals by reservation, but not on his opening weekend.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10. Jim Mills Music will provide live entertainment on a newly built stage, starting at 6:15.

The Aug. 27 and 29 menu will include char-grilled Gulf oysters and house hushuppies with butter as appetizers; chicken and andouille sausage gumbo and Key West pink shrimp as main dishes; and Manchego cheese grits and mustard greens as sides. Cost, $38, will not include alcoholic beverages or gratuities. To book a table, call (501) 666-7100.

“Next week we’ll change it up,” Tanner said. “And if the demand is there, we might open another night.”