Little Rock School District says it will phase in re-entry schedule

​​​​​The Little Rock School District has altered plans for the start of school next week by going to a phased re-entry schedule, Superintendent Mike Poore announced late Wednesday afternoon.

For those students who have selected to attend classes on campus this school year, only those whose last names start with the letters A through M will attend school on Monday and Thursday in the coming week. Those whose names start with letters N through Z will attend Tuesday and Friday, according to video and written messages sent out by Poore and his staff.

Pre-kindergarten students will attend school on campus all five days next week.

"If a student comes to school on a day when he or she is not scheduled, the school staff should still allow the student to attend," one message said.

Households with students with different last names and attending the same school will be encouraged to use the last name of the oldest child to determine the day of school attendance.

The phased-in re-entry plan comes after the Little Rock Education Association announced Friday that teacher members had voted to teach virtually only, and not in person, so as to avoid the danger of contracting the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19.

Poore said in his video message that the phased-in re-entry plan is an effort to avoid "locked horns" with teachers.