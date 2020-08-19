NBA's No. 1 seeds sputter in openers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles around Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch (24) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA playoffs as their respective conferences No. 1 seeds.

They both exit their first playoff game with a deficit few expected.

Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the league's fan-free Disney World bubble. More than 10 hours later, Damian Lillard scored 34 points to outshine LeBron James' triple-double as the Portland Trail Blazers downed the West's top team 100-93.

Both teams will try to bounce back from their 1-0 first-round holes on Thursday.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15, and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic, who were 14-point underdogs to the Bucks.

"We don't care what other people have to say," Vucevic said. "We focus on ourselves, and we came out and played a great game on both ends of the floor."

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists for Milwaukee. Last season's MVP was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes.

"You have to really be ready for what they do," Vucevic said. "Especially us against a team like Milwaukee where we have to make sure we know their stuff and we are prepared for everything. Tonight, we definitely were on top of that. We did a good job executing the game plan."

The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win the NBA title. But they went 3-5 in seeding games in the bubble, and that sluggish play carried over into the postseason.

George Hill said the Bucks needed to do some "soul searching."

Antetokounmpo didn't go that far, saying the Bucks' energy level was fine, but that they need to make more shots. Milwaukee made 43% from the field and was 14 of 42 from three-point land.

"There's no magic wand to point and things are going to change," Antetokounmpo said. "You've got to come out, play hard, play even harder, play together and have fun."

Milwaukee swept the season series against Orlando, winning four games by an average of 17 points, but struggled with the Magic's stingy defense, which caused 16 turnovers and repeatedly clogged the lane, forcing Antetokounmpo to settle for jump shots.

"Obviously, our main focus was try to make it hard on Giannis, to protect the paint," Vucevic said. "We did that as a team. Gary [Clark] did a great job fighting him and we were able to help."

The Magic led most of the game.

Orlando used a 15-2 run to build a 51-33 lead midway through the second quarter behind 16 points from Vucevic.

Milwaukee made several runs in the second half, but the Magic had an answer every time.

Vucevic had 14 points in the third quarter, scoring down in the low post against smaller defenders and stepping out to knock down threes against bigger men as the Magic carried a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks trimmed the lead to six in the fourth, but Ross had a dunk and a layup off hard cuts to the basket, and Augustin and Vucevic added threes to push the lead back to 14. Evan Fournier, who went scoreless for three quarters, delivered the knockout punch with 3 three-pointers in the final five minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 100, LAKERS 93

When the Lakers looked like they had assumed control midway through the fourth quarter, the Blazers ended the game with a 22-9 flourish to take control of their series.

Trailing 78-75 going into the final period, the Lakers tied it at 78-78 on Kyle Kuzma's three-pointer. James' layup gave Los Angeles the lead, and Kuzma added a pair of free throws and another layup to extend it to 84-78 with 8:03 left.

Lillard's three-pointer tied it at 87-87 with 5:46 to go, and CJ McCollum's floater gave Portland the lead.

After Danny Green's layup tied it again for Los Angeles, Lillard nailed a three-pointer. Anthony Davis' dunk got the Lakers within 95-93, but Gary Trent Jr. made a three-pointer that put Portland up 98-93 before Jusuf Nurkic dunked to seal it.

James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for his 24th postseason triple-double. His assists were a career playoff high.

Nurkic had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which led by as many as 16 points in the first half. The Lakers narrowed the advantage to 57-56 at the break.

HEAT 113, PACERS 101

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 and Miami beat Indiana in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists for the Heat, who were just a little bit better in a mostly even matchup between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, who were separated by a game in the standings.

T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who will try to even the series on Thursday.

Oladipo was limited to eight minutes before he was scratched in the left eye with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, appearing to be hit first by Miami's Jae Crowder.

It was a three-point game midway through the final period before Butler hit a couple of three-pointers and Dragic added one in an 11-2 surge that made it 107-95 with just over two minutes remaining.

ROCKETS 123, THUNDER 108

James Harden had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and Houston rolled past Oklahoma City in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Houston All-Star Russell Westbrook, who played his previous 11 years with the Thunder, was out with a quad injury. The fourth-seeded Rockets still made 20 three-pointers and shot 48% from the field.

Jeff Green scored 22 points and Eric Gordon added 21 for Houston.

Danilo Gallinari matched a playoff career-high with 29 points for the fifth-seeded Thunder. Chris Paul, who joined the Oklahoma City in the trade that sent Westbrook to Houston, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Steven Adams added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

