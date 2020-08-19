Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jake Williams, 22, of 1811 W. Stone St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Williams was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Greenland

• Nicholas Barrow, 41, of 355 N. Laser Place, Apt. 3 in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Barrow was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Malissa Stout, 50, of 2690 Appleglen St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Stout was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Brianna Partida, 23, of 2706 Mida Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Partida was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Cody DeShields, 31, of 445 N. David St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. DeShields was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Carlas Sigears, 39, of 141 E. Adobe St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Sigears was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

• Kenneth McDowell, 45, of 15562 Low Gap Road in West Fork was arrested Monday in connection with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. McDowell was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.