Off the WIre

BASEBALL

Manager, reliever suspended

Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward was serving a one-game suspension during Tuesday's game against the Padres a day after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut threw behind San Diego hitter Manny Machado after a grand slam. Gibaut was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games, appealed the suspension and was active for Tuesday's game. He came in Monday night in the eighth inning after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs in a game it eventually won 14-4. Padres Manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that Tatis missed the take sign from third-base coach Glenn Hoffman.

Francona to miss series

Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona will miss his team's three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which began Tuesday night. General Manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a "scheduled procedure" to address a gastrointestinal issue. Francona also sat out seven games from Aug. 3-9 because of the ailment. The Indians are hopeful Francona will be back in the dugout Friday night in Cleveland for the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers. First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will again manage the club in Francona's absence.

BASKETBALL

Conley returns to bubble

Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver. The Jazz announced he was back at the NBA campus after the team's practice Tuesday. ESPN reported he arrived in the bubble Monday night. In accordance with the NBA's covid-19 policies, Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days. He is expected to miss Game 2 today but possibly could be back for Game 3 on Friday. The league is reviewing his situation. Conley missed Monday's first-round opener, which Utah lost 135-125 in overtime. The 32-year-old Conley announced the birth of his son, Elijah Michael Conley, on social media late Sunday. Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah. He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis in July 2019.

FOOTBALL

LSU's Thomas leaves team

LSU defensive end Justin Thomas has left the Tigers for the second time since the middle of last season, Coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday. "We wish him the best," Orgeron said, without going into detail, during his first video conference since August camp formally opened Monday. "It's unfortunate, but he will not be with us." The 6-5, 290-pound junior from Daphne, Ala., played in four games last season for LSU's national title squad and had one sack in a victory at Vanderbilt. He made or assisted on eight tackles in all before leaving the team in October because of what LSU described as personal reasons. Thomas returned to the team in February, about a month after the Tigers had won the 2019 national championship, and was expected to be in the mix for regular playing time. Orgeron's announcement on Thomas comes one day after senior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. informed the team he would opt out this season and start training on his own for next year's NFL Draft. And one week ago, another LSU defensive end, Neil Farrell Jr., also opted out.

Michigan OT to enter draft

Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is entering the NFL Draft. The junior announced his plans Tuesday night on Twitter. "These last few weeks have been filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make," Mayfield wrote in his post. Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-5, 320-pound Mayfield was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He played in three games at left tackle in 2018 as a freshman. The NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.

Flores, Pearson HOF finalists

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee. Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984. In nine seasons with the Raiders, Flores won 91 games against 56 losses (.619 percentage), including a record of 8-3 (.727) in the playoffs. His career wins total trails only Hall of Famer John Madden in franchise history. An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch). A member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s, Pearson played in 22 playoff games, making 68 catches and scoring eight touchdowns. The 1977 Cowboys won the championship, with Pearson leading the NFL in receiving yards (870) that season.

Detroit DT out with injury

Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field Tuesday after appearing to injure his lower left leg. Lions Coach Matt Patricia said that the injury was pretty serious, declining to give more details. The 6-3, 290-pound Cornell was hurt during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. The training staff evaluated his lower left leg on the field before a cart took him to the team's facility. Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line. He started in 14 games at Ohio State last season and in 45 games, he had 63 tackles, including 131/2 for losses and seven sacks.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward takes the ball from relief pitcher Ian Gibaut during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodard, left, speaks to catcher Blake Swihart, right, in an intrasquad game during baseball practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)