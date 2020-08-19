PA, Bryant present unified message

Bryant senior receiver Joseph Young (6) looks for an opening through Pulaski Academy’s defense Tuesday night at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium. Young scored on 67- and 47-yard receptions in the scrimmage. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Right before kickoff of Tuesday's scrimmage between Bryant and Pulaski Academy at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock, both coaches had a message for their fan bases.

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley and Bryant Coach Buck James each got on the stadium microphone at midfield expressing the importance of limiting the spread of covid-19, which could help the 2020 high school football season unfold without delays or a possible cancellation.

"We're ready to go," Kelley said. "We're getting ready to start [the season]. But what we ask you guys in the crowd is to help us finish this season. We've been told directly by the governor, his task force and the AAA [Arkansas Activities Association] that in order to do that, we need to be social distancing and follow the guidelines. Wash your hands, wear your mask, that kind of stuff.

"We watched the kids in the spring who had to suffer and miss their season. We're asking you help us help them have a great football season to show everybody around the country that did not participate that you can do it and it starts in a state like Arkansas."

Said James: "Enjoy this. Please help us out by being socially distanced and take care of our kids. We appreciate y'all letting us be here."

After the coaches spoke, the teams scrimmaged with Bryant winning 42-21 in a matchup of two defending state champions -- Bryant in Class 7A and Pulaski Academy in Class 5A.

Social-distancing measures were taken at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, including seating in every other row, while fans also had to wear masks or face coverings. Signs were at the entrance of the stadium with guidelines, including instructions to stay home if someone has a fever.

Teams received approval to scrimmage Friday from Gov. Asa Hutchinson as they continue to prepare for the 2020 football season.

Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter threw three touchdown passes for Bryant. Wide receiver Joseph Young, a senior, caught two of those passes, including scores of 67 and 47 yards. Senior Tanner Anderson hauled in a 18-yard touchdown pass from Ledbetter.

For Pulaski Academy, junior running back Joe Himon accounted for two touchdowns. He had a 20-yard touchdown run and caught a 1-yard pass from senior quarterback Nolen Bruffett.

Junior quarterback Charlie Fiser threw a 50-yard scoring pass to senior Dylan Allison.

Bryant's reserves helped break a 21-21 tie. On the last play of the third quarter, sophomore quarterback Cory Nichols ran 63 yards for a touchdown. With 10:41 remaining, senior running back Mytavius Singleton's 25-yard run made it 35-21.

Senior running back Xavier Foote's 6-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 42-21 with 3:49 left to play.

James, who has led Bryant to two consecutive Class 7A state championships, said the Hornets have room to improve.

"I didn't think we played well," he said. "Pulaski Academy plays hard. We didn't match their intensity level. I thought they outplayed us. I thought their kids sacrificed more of their body and did some things I thought made them really win the first half. We have to compete better.

"We didn't compete at the level that made us successful. I think we're resting on too much of what we did last year instead of what we have to do this year."