People in Cataingan, Masbate province, clean up damaged soda bottles Tuesday after an earthquake in central Philippines. (AP/Christopher Decamon)

Philippines quake damaging, deadly

MANILA, Philippines -- A strong earthquake jolted the central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens, and damaging houses, two buildings used for coronavirus quarantine, bridges and a port.

A three-story house collapsed in the coastal town of Cataingan as the ground shook. A retired police officer pinned in the debris died, and rescuers were searching for other members of his family. More than 40 people were injured by the quake in Masbate province, according to disaster-response officials.

More than 100 people in quarantine in two damaged Cataingan government buildings were moved to school buildings to ensure their safety, the civil defense agency said. The quake also damaged roads, bridges and a port.

Photo by AP

People snap pictures Tuesday of a car damaged after a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

"People should avoid returning immediately to damaged structures," Rino Revalo, a Masbate provincial administrator, told the ABS-CBN network.

The 6.6-magnitude quake hit about 3 miles from Cataingan at a depth of about 13 miles, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The earthquake was set off by a movement of the Philippine Fault, said Renato Solidum, who heads the government volcanology institute. It was felt in several provinces across the central Visayas region.

A magnitude-7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Land mine kills Russian general in Syria

MOSCOW -- A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land-mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a "humanitarian" mission.

It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn't identify him.

Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad's government.

Israeli fuel cut shuts Gaza power plant

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Gaza's sole power plant shut down Tuesday, leaving the territory's 2 million residents with only around four hours of electricity a day after Israel cut off fuel supplies in response to incendiary balloons launched by Palestinian militants.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. The balloons, launched across the frontier by Hamas-affiliated groups, have set farmland ablaze, prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel.

Tuesday night, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Hamas is demanding, through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, that Israel take steps to further ease a crippling blockade it imposed when the militants seized control from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Instead, Israel has tightened the blockade in response to the attacks, closing the main commercial crossing into the coastal territory and barring fishermen from taking to the sea.

The closure of the power plant further reduces the supply of electricity in the territory, which was already experiencing frequent, widespread blackouts at the height of the scorching summer. Power lines running from Israel provide three to four hours of electricity a day for most households.

Shelling hits in Kabul; ISIS takes credit

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An upstart Islamic State group affiliate claimed responsibility for a mortar attack Tuesday morning in Kabul that wounded at least 10 civilians as Afghans marked their country's Independence Day. The attack took place after new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant groups' online activity, ISIS in a "communique" claimed credit for the firing of 16 mortar shells, which targeted the presidential palace, embassies and Afghan government offices.

The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Tariq Arian, said 14 mortar shells were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern part of the Afghan capital. Four children were among the wounded.

According to eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals, at least one mortar shell landed in the upscale Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, where diplomats and senior government officials reside.

Also on Tuesday, Afghanistan's intelligence agency said that it killed the ISIS chief justice Abdullah Orakzai in a "complex and targeted operation," without elaborating.

The statement said Orakzai had orchestrated a prison break earlier this month in eastern Nangarhar province that killed at least 39 people. Nearly 400 ISIS militants escaped in the first hours of the attack.

The mortar attack in Kabul hit a day after the government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it holds until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

An injured man is treated after a strong earthquake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. A powerful and shallow earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. (AP Photo/ Christopher Decamon)

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, debris are scattered at a house after a quake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. A powerful and shallow earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. (John Mark Lalaguna/Philippine National Red Cross via AP)

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a volunteer looks at the cracks on a road after a quake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. A powerful and shallow earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. (John Mark Lalaguna/Philippine National Red Cross via AP)

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, debris are scattered at a house after a magnitude quake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. A powerful and shallow earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. (John Mark Lalaguna/Philippine National Red Cross via AP)

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a toppled house is seen after a quake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. A powerful and shallow earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. (John Mark Lalaguna/Philippine National Red Cross via AP)

Men refuel a backhoe being used to sift through the rubble after a strong earthquake struck Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines, Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. A powerful and shallow earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. (AP Photo/Christopher Decamon)