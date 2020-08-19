Rogers, Bentonville green light school opening plans

The Bentonville and Rogers school boards voted Tuesday to approve plans for opening schools during the covid-19 pandemic.

Bentonville approved its plan with a vote of 6-0.

Matt Burgess, Bentonville board vice president, was absent for the vote.

Rogers unanimously voted 7-0 in support of its plan, according to Ashley Siwiec, Rogers Public Schools communications director.

"I'm pretty confident that our administration and teachers are gonna do what is necessary to make the opening of school as smooth a process as it can be," said Nathan Gairhan, Rogers board president. "They have worked very hard in preparing for this."

Both districts will instruct students through online and blended models of on-site and remote instruction when school begins Monday and are prepared to shift to solely online schooling in the event of school closings due to the pandemic, according to the plans.

The district has to weigh all the factors impacting students and staff before making decisions that impact the district's approximately 18,000 students during the pandemic, said, Debbie Jones, Bentonville superintendent.

"It's hard to predict what's going to happen," Jones said.

Parents in both districts must complete health screenings for students prior to sending them to school, and staff will complete daily screenings prior to accessing any school building or transportation, according to the plans.

"When you're doing that, you're doing your part," said Eric White, Bentonville board president, of parents screening students before school. "It's definitely an odd time."

Bentonville staff and students in kindergarten through high school will be required to wear masks when attending school and when riding in school-provided transportation, according to the plan.

Rogers staff and students will wear masks when physical distancing of 6 feet isn't possible and on all district transportation, according to the plan.

Schools will maximize physical distancing between staff and students as circumstances allow, according to the plans. Classrooms and spaces like cafeterias will be reconfigured and repurposed to help increase the amount of available space.

Bentonville will follow Centers for Disease Control cleaning specifications for daily cleaning routines, sanitizing procedures and the selection of products to be used, according to the plan.

Rogers will be also be adding additional staff to clean high-touch surfaces and restrooms on a continuous basis throughout the day, and students will be asked to sanitize their hands each time they leave and enter a new space, according to the plan.

Communication between parents and schools will be key to supporting Rogers' approximtely 15,600 students, Gairhan said.

"We need to have that constant, ongoing communication to make sure that everybody is informed," he said.

A high level of accountability for the community is necessary as well, White said.

"Families are going to have to be honest," he said of notifying schools if a student tests positive for covid-19 or has a known exposure to the virus. "We're not going to be covid case-free."

Gairhan said starting the school year during a pandemic will have its challenges.

"Everything is new these days to everyone," he said. "There will be some hiccups, I'm sure, as there are with things that change like this."