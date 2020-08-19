UNCORKED: Some answers to readers' wine-related questions

It's that time again to answer some of your questions about the world of wine. I think the last couple of months have given readers more time for questions. As I say each time you reach out to me, I enjoy your questions so keep them coming. They always provoke interesting column ideas and information.

We recently had a wine that had a strong roasted sugar smell. We have had the brand before, and it was not this aroma. Any thoughts?

My first thought would be a red flag of the roasted sugar smell. Many wines ruined by exposure to too much heat can have this aroma. It can also smell similar to a wine reduction sauce. One telltale sign a bottle has been exposed to too much heat is the cork seal. Heat can compromise the seal causing the cork to push up.

Do European wines have sulfites?

Yes. All wine contains some sulfites. They are a natural byproduct of the winemaking process. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) is a chemical compound made of sulfur and oxygen. It occurs naturally but can be produced in a lab. It's used to preserve foods and beverages. It has been used for thousands of years in winemaking. The reason most consumers think European wines are sulfite free is they are not listed on wine labels. The U.S. requires a sulfite warning "Contains Sulfites."

We are taking a very old bottle from our cellar to a friend's home for dinner and will be decanting. Is it true I should handle older wine bottles different than younger ones?

Older wines are fragile. Many will have sediments inside the bottle that will be "stirred" in movement. I would recommend taking the bottle to the dinner party location several days prior to the dinner to allow the bottle to rest so the clear wine separates from the sediment. Be sure to stand the wine up to allow the sediment to settle.

Is it strange I enjoy my red wines slightly chilled?

Absolutely not. Many red wines are served warmer than the ideal temperature for red wines. We hear the term "room temperature" for the way red wines should be served but I think people forget room temperature refers to cellar temperature of 60 to 66 degrees.

What's the difference between Sancerre and sauvignon blanc?

Sauvignon blanc is a white grape, while Sancerre is the name of the wine region in France's Loire Valley. All white Sancerre wine is made from sauvignon blanc grapes, but sauvignon blanc will differ broadly depending on a region's climate, vineyard practices and winemaker's expression.

If a wine label says "Cabernet Sauvignon" can it have other grapes?

Each region has laws pertaining to labeling. In the United States, a wine labeled Cabernet Sauvignon must have at least 75% of this grape. In the European Union and Australia, the minimum is 85%.

Several readers have asked about "orange wines" — a topic worthy of its own column, which is coming soon.

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London's Institute of Wines and Spirits.

