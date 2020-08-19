Sections
Southern Arkansas University student found dead in dorm room

by William Sanders | Today at 7:44 p.m.
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

A Southern Arkansas University student died of natural causes Wednesday in his residence hall, according to school officials. It was the second student death on the Magnolia campus this month.

Carrington Jackson, 22, of Winchester was found dead late in the day Wednesday in his residence hall room, which was shared with another student, according to spokeswoman Donna Allen.

“We are completely devastated by this horrible news,” SAU President Trey Berry said. “We are heartbroken for his family, friends and our entire SAU family.”

A cause of death was not released. Jackson’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, according to a press release.

On Aug. 11, Joshua Smith, a 21-year-old engineering student from Sparkman, was killed on campus during an early morning confrontation. Four men, including three SAU students, were charged in Smith's death.

