Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Panel endorses proposed North Little Rock charter school, enrollment-cap expansion in Van Buren

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 1:17 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — This 2015 file photo shows public school buses. (AP Photo/File)

The proposed Westwind School for Performing Arts, to serve up to 150 sixth through eighth graders in North Little Rock near Maumelle, won approval Wednesday from the state's Charter Authorizing Panel.

The Timmons Art Foundation — the operator of a summer arts program in Central Arkansas — is the sponsoring nonprofit organization of the school that now must be approved by the Arkansas Board of Education in order to open for operation in the 2021-22 school year.

The state charter panel on Wednesday denied a different application, one for the Diamond Cuts Performing Arts Academy Public Charter School -- which was planned for 600 students in seventh through 12th grades in the former Playtime Pizza restaurant location in west Little Rock. The panel concluded that the application, proposed by the Anthony Bland Foundation, was incomplete.

The panel did approve the proposed expansion of the 275-student enrollment cap to 1,000 students at the Van Buren School District's River Valley Virtual Academy. District leaders asked for a new cap to accommodate families in the district who are interested in a virtual educational program for their students in this school year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT