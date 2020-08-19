Super Quiz: Confused U.S. sayings

A man who sleeps on a hillside is not on the --------.
A bird in the hand makes it hard to blow your --------.
With great power comes a great electricity --------.
A man who sneezes without a tissue takes matters in his own --------.
He who sticks his head in an open window gets a pane in the --------.
War does not determine who is right; war determines who is ----------.
If you want a pretty nurse, you've got to be ----------.
A man who makes a mistake in an elevator is wrong on many ----------.
He who has a sharp tongue cuts his own ----------.
Answers:
Level
Nose
Bill
Hands
Neck
Left
Patient
Levels
Throat
