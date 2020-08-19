Sections
Super Quiz: Confused U.S. sayings

Today at 2:10 a.m.

  1. A man who sleeps on a hillside is not on the --------.

  2. A bird in the hand makes it hard to blow your --------.

  3. With great power comes a great electricity --------.

  4. A man who sneezes without a tissue takes matters in his own --------.

  5. He who sticks his head in an open window gets a pane in the --------.

  6. War does not determine who is right; war determines who is ----------.

  7. If you want a pretty nurse, you've got to be ----------.

  8. A man who makes a mistake in an elevator is wrong on many ----------.

  9. He who has a sharp tongue cuts his own ----------.

Answers:

  1. Level

  2. Nose

  3. Bill

  4. Hands

  5. Neck

  6. Left

  7. Patient

  8. Levels

  9. Throat

