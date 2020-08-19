IDEA ALLEY: Three good gourd dishes and a poppy seed cake

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"My husband and I loved the Okra Fritters [in Idea Alley on July 29]. It reminded me of a recipe for Squash Patties that we recently tried," writes a Northwest Arkansas reader who asked I not use her name.

"I am sending you some squash/zucchini recipes. The Skillet Squash is from "Traditions" cookbook from the Junior League of Little Rock."

Squash Patties

2 cups yellow squash, finely chopped

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

In a large bowl, combine squash, onion, egg, salt and pepper. Mix well. Stir in flour.

In a skillet, heat ½-inch oil over medium-high heat. Using a tablespoon, drop batter into oil. Cook about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown, turning once. Drain patties on paper towels.

There are no exact measurements for this recipe.

Oven Fried Zucchini

Zucchini

Mayonnaise (real not low fat)

Parmesan cheese

Panko crumbs or Italian bread crumbs (optional)

Cut zucchini into wedges. Coat with mayonnaise. Roll in parmesan mixed with bread crumbs if wanted. Place on cookie sheet coated with cooking spray.

Bake at 350 degrees until tender when poked with fork-about 30 minutes.

Skillet Squash

¼ cup butter

4 cups slice yellow squash

1 onion, sliced or chopped

1 teaspoon salt

Dash pepper

1 (16-ounce) can tomatoes, drained OR 2 fresh tomatoes peeled and sliced

½ cup grated cheese, cheddar or American

Melt butter in large skillet. Add squash, onion, salt and pepper. Cook covered for 10-15 minutes. Add tomatoes after 5 minutes. Remove lid and allow most of moisture to cook out. Turn squash often to prevent sticking. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

And to finish with something sweet, a "longtime reader" shares this Bundt cake recipe, which got lost in my email until now. My apologies for the delay.

"This is one my mother made for years. I have no ideas where she got it, probably off the cake mix box. I have also made it many, many times with good results. One can substitute applesauce for the oil and egg substitute for the eggs and still have a great cake."

Poppy Seed Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 small box instant lemon pudding

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

3 large or 4 medium eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup orange juice or water

Confectioners' sugar for dusting

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all ingredients with a hand or stand mixer for 5 minutes at medium speed. Pour into greased bundt pan. Bake 45 minutes or until cake pulls away from the edges. Do not get too brown. Cool in pan 10 to 15 minutes, then turn on to serving plate. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to:

kbrant@adgnewsroom.com