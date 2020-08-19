Tuesday's MLB scores

Tuesday's games
INTERLEAGUE
Houston 2, Colorado 1 (11)
San Diego 6, Texas 4
San Francisco 8, LA Angels 2
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
LA Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, (n)
Phildelphia at Boston, (n)
Milwaukee at Minnesota, (n)
Cincinnati at Kansas City, ppd., coronavirus
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets at Miami, (n)
Washington at Atlanta, (n)
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, (n)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, (n)
Toronto at Baltimore, (n)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, (n)
