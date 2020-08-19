Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UEFA Champions League glamce

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:00 a.m.

At a glance

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

NOTE All matches in Lisbon, Portugal

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY'S MATCH

Paris Saint-Germain 3, Leipzig 0

TODAY'S MATCH

All times Central

Bayern Munich vs. Lyon, 2 p.m.

FINAL

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. (CBSSN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT