UNDER THE RADAR: Pocahontas’ Isaiah Jackson

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pocahontas’ Isaiah Jackson.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard-Forward

Academics: 4.0 GPA

Size: 6-6, 200 pounds

Stats: Averaged nearly 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game last season.

Assistant Coach Gary Jackson on Isaiah Jackson:

“He’s a great outside shooter. He’s a total player. He can shoot the three, can pull up off the dribble and he finishes strong at the rim. Has a really good baseball IQ. He’s a great team player. Isaiah is a quiet competitor who doesn't let outside factors get to him and stays internally driven. He has a game changer mindset and is assertive in stepping in where his team needs him, whether it be scoring or defensively.

“Covid has given him time to step away and specialize on his skill set and his athleticism.”

Gary Jackson on Isaiah Jackson to attend Arkansas Select Combine September 18-20:

“We’re hoping that going to give a lot of coaches an opportunity to see he’s big. Great wing span. They’ll get to see how long his arms are.”

Gary Jackson on Isaiah Jackson training with former NBA player Bernard Thompson:

“He has really, really helped Isaiah hone in his skills during this time. When the AAA lifted the sanctions and gave the ok, we’ve been able to get in there and work with Bernard.”