WATCH: Gov, state lawmakers to present proposed hate-crime bill at 10 a.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:12 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and state lawmakers are scheduled to present a draft of proposed hate-crimes legislation at 10 a.m.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olkq8jxr_AA]

