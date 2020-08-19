Yadaloo Music and Arts festival goes virtual due to coronavirus pandemic

The Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival slated for Sept. 19 will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced.

The festival, which debuted in 2019 on the banks of the Arkansas River in North Little Rock, showcases local, regional and national country musicians.

This year, the festival will be offered for free virtually from 5 to 10 p.m., festival owner Susan Erwin-Prowse said.

There will also be a “small, socially-distanced VIP and sponsor viewing party," according to a news release.

"It’s the right thing to do to keep the brand alive this year and allow us to have opportunities for artists to have exposure," Erwin-Prowse said.

The lineup for this year’s festival has not been announced. Last year, Stoney LaRue, William Clark Green, Jason Boland & the Stragglers performed.

Erwin-Prowse said the festival is calling on patrons to donate to City Connections, a nonprofit providing meals to Arkansans in need.

She said she wants festivalgoers to help the nonprofit meet its goal of providing 1 million meals this year.