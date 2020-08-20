After doubts, Topless 100 makes it to Batesville

The event was circled on the calendar, but Mooney Starr had legitimate concerns in May it would ever take place.

But the 28th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 is scheduled to begin tonight as scheduled at Starr's Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove.

The three-day event, which features late models with the roofs removed, is the state's richest motor sports event and one of dirt late model racing's crown jewels.

When the state's motor sports facilities were allowed to hold races in May after a lengthy delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, Starr -- who owns and operates the track with his wife Connie -- wondered aloud whether there was a reason for optimism.

"There has been a lot of racing canceled or held without fans," Starr said. "Back in the spring, I'm not sure any of us knew how things were going to go. But I think people feel a little more comfortable outdoors rather than being cooped up inside."

Social distancing should not be an issue with the size of his facility, Starr said. The pits are spread over approximately 20 acres, while the grandstands are positioned on a hillside overlooking the track. Each row of chair-back seats is about 6 feet from those in front and behind.

"A lot of places, in the grandstands they have to mark every other row off to make sure everyone is staying apart," Starr said. "But our [rows] are 6 feet apart already. So that works out perfect. I'm not worried about that part."

Starr said he will open the infield of the 3/8-mile track for fans. Anyone who purchases a pit pass will have access to the infield and can watch the races from there.

"That way they can spread out even more," Starr said. "I think people are going to love it in there. They can buy a pit pass, then take their side-by-sides or their four-wheelers and spread out."

The event is sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, one of two national touring series for late models, and the Arkansas-based Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, which holds races regionally.

Entering this weekend, Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo., leads the CCSDS standings, followed by Spencer Hughes of Meridian, Miss., and Prattsville's Timothy Culp. In the Lucas Oil standings, two-time Topless winner Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tenn., holds the top spot. Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga., is in second, and 2008 Topless winner Tim McCreadie of Watertown, N.Y., is third.

This year, the Topless will include three complete events, with tonight's and Friday night's 25-lap preliminary features paying $5,000 to win. Saturday night's 100-lap main event will pay $40,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

Three consecutive nights of increased purses figures to draw a large field of drivers from across the nation who are eager to make up for the gaps in the season, Starr said.

"And the forecast is on our side," he added. "For all those motor home people who camp out here, it's supposed to be in the 60s every night. They won't even have to run generators. Highs in the low to mid 80s. It's supposed to be a perfect weekend."

More News At a glance 28th Topless 100 WHAT Comp Cams Topless 100 for late models with roofs removed WHERE Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove WHEN Tonight, Friday night and Saturday night. Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. FORMAT Complete event each night with heat races, last-chance qualifiers and features. Tonight’s and Friday night’s 25-lap features pay $5,000 to win and $500 to start. Saturday night’s 100-lap main event pays $40,000 to win and $2,000 to start. ADMISSION Adult grandstand admission is $25 tonight and Friday, $30 Saturday. Children ages 6-11 get in for $10. Pit passes are $35 tonight and Friday, $40 Saturday, or three-day pit passes for $110.

Previous winners



NOTE Arkansans listed in BOLD

2019 Chris Madden, Gray Court, S.C.

2018 Rained out

2017 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2016 Rained out

2015 Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill.

2014 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2013 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2012 Steve Francis, Ashland, Ky.

2011 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2010 Jared Landers, Batesville

2009 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2008 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y.

2007 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.



2006 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2005 Billy Moyer, Batesville

2004 Dale McDowell, Rossville, Ga.

2003 Shannon Babb, Decatur, Ill.

2002 Billy Moyer, Batesville

2001 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2000 Jimmy Mars, Elk Mound, Wis.

1999 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

1998 Wendell Wallace, Batesville

1997 Billy Moyer, Batesville

1996 Bill Frye, Greenbrier

1995 Billy Moyer, Batesville

1994 Tony Cardin, Greenbrier

1993 Freddy Smith, Kings Mountain, N.C.