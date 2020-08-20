Apple value climbs to $2 trillion

Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion. Its stock has climbed nearly 60% this year. (AP)

It took Apple 42 years to reach $1 trillion in value. It took it just two more years to get to $2 trillion.

On top of that, all of Apple's second $1 trillion accumulated in the past 21 weeks, while the global economy shrank faster than ever before in the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Apple became the first U.S. company to hit the $2 trillion valuation when its shares climbed 1.2% to $467.78 in morning trading. It was another milestone for the maker of iPhones, Mac computers and Apple Watches, cementing its title as the world's most valuable public company and punctuating how the pandemic has been a bonanza for the tech giants.

The stock backtracked later Tuesday, closing up o.1% at $462.83, but it didn't diminish a remarkable achievement. It occurs during a devastating pandemic that has shoved the economy into a deep recession and caused unemployment rates to soar to the worst levels since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

Investors have poured billions of dollars into the tech behemoths like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, betting that their immense size and power would serve as refuges from the pandemic-induced recession.

Together, those five companies' value has swelled by about $2.9 trillion since March 23, nearly the same growth as the S&P 500's next 50 most valuable companies combined, including Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart and Disney, according to S&P Global, the market analytics firm. Apple's valuation alone rose by about $6.88 billion a day, more than the value of American Airlines.

"It's become the new flight to safety," said Aswath Damodaran, a New York University finance professor who studies the stock market. Companies that are rich, flexible and digital are benefiting in the pandemic -- and that describes the technology giants, he said, adding, "This crisis has strengthened what was already a strong hand."

Apple's stock has climbed nearly 60% this year. In recent weeks, the rally has been bolstered by excitement over a four-for-one stock split that Apple announced late last month in an effort to make its shares more affordable to a wider swath of investors.

Apple isn't the first company in the world to reach a market value of $2 trillion. That honor belongs to energy producer Saudi Aramco, which attained it in December 2019. Saudi Aramco now trails Apple with a market value of about $1.8 trillion.

OTHER FIRMS CATCHING UP

Now that technology has apparently become the oil of the 21st century, other industry leaders could soon be joining Apple in the $2 trillion club. Many industry analysts are predicting Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet could eclipse the milestone in the upcoming months, too.

But regulators and lawmakers looking into allegations that Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook have been illegally abusing their power to stifle competition could spook investors if their investigations result in moves that undercut the companies' profits.

Not all technology companies are doing as well as they were before the pandemic. Google, for instance, suffered the first quarterly revenue decline from the previous year in its history during the April-June period as the advertising sales that generate most of its profit tapered off amid pandemic-driven lockdowns across the U.S.

But Apple has fared extraordinarily well, buoyed by the timely April debut of a new iPhone model priced at about $400, 40% to 60% less than the fancier devices that it released last fall. The company will face another litmus test in October when it is expected to unveil a line-up of new iPhones, including a model capable of connection on the next generation of ultra-fast wireless networks known as 5G.

The next wave of high-priced iPhones, coming out a few weeks later than usual because of production delays caused by the pandemic, are expected to test the depths of Apple's customer loyalty as well how much people are willing to spend during tough times for most people outside the technology industry.

Apple's rapid rise to $2 trillion is particularly remarkable because the company has not done much new in the past two years. Under its chief executive, Tim Cook, it has simply built one of the tech industry's most effective moneymakers, which has such a firm grip over how people communicate, entertain themselves and shop that it no longer relies on groundbreaking inventions to keep the business humming.

DECADES OF INNOVATION

When Apple first reached $1 trillion in August 2018, it came after decades of innovation. The company, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, churned out world-changing products like the Macintosh computer, the iPod, the App Store and the iPhone.

Since then, it has mostly tweaked past creations, selling gadgets with names like the Apple Watch Series 5, the AirPods Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It has also pushed into services such as streaming music, streaming movies and TV programs and providing news, selling subscriptions for them.

Apple has also grown despite its size by extracting more money from the companies that run businesses on iPhone apps, drawing accusations that its 30% cut of some app revenue is unfair.

The Silicon Valley company's business has been only further entrenched by the pandemic, which has forced people to work, learn and socialize virtually. From April through June, even as Apple shuttered many of its retail stores because of the virus, it posted $11.25 billion in profits, up 12% from a year age. It increased its sales of every product and in every part of the world.

"Our products and services are very relevant to our customers' lives, and in some cases, even more during the pandemic than ever before," Luca Maestri, Apple's finance chief, said in an interview last month.

Information for this article was contributed by Jack Nicas of The New York Times and by Michael Liedtke of The Associated Press.