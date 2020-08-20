Automated teller machine stolen from Fayetteville bank

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating the theft of an automated teller machine from the Bank of the Ozarks at 1549 E. Joyce Blvd.

Officers went to the bank at 4:41 a.m. Thursday in response to an alarm, according to information from Fayetteville police. Officers found the ATM had been removed from its mount.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said in a press release a similar theft was recently reported in Bentonville and Fayetteville detectives will be working with investigators from Bentonville to see if the crimes are related.