Beijing kept out of loop on virus early on, U.S. report finds

Couriers sort parcels Wednesday on a sidewalk in Beijing. A new internal U.S. intelligence report concluded that officials in the Chinese city of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province withheld the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak from Beijing for weeks. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON -- Officials in Wuhan, China, and in Hubei province kept officials in Beijing in the dark for weeks about the potential devastation of the coronavirus, according to American officials familiar with a new internal report by U.S. intelligence agencies.

The report concluded that officials in Wuhan and in Hubei province, where the outbreak began late last year, tried to hide information from China's central leadership. The finding is consistent with reporting by news organizations and assessments by experts on China's opaque governance system.

Local officials often withhold information from Beijing for fear of reprisal, current and former American officials say.

The new assessment supports the Trump administration's criticism of China, and adds perspective and context to actions -- and inactions -- that created the global crisis.

President Donald Trump said in a July 4 speech at the White House that "China's secrecy, deceptions and cover-up" enabled the pandemic.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that the administration was "telling the truth every day" about "the Communist cover-up of that virus."

Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser, said Saturday that the pandemic was "perpetrated on America" by the Chinese Communist Party.

The broad political messaging leaves an impression that China leader Xi Jinping and other top officials knew of the dangers of the new coronavirus in the early days and went to great lengths to hide them.

The report, originally circulated in June, has classified and unclassified sections, and it represents the consensus of the CIA and other intelligence agencies. It still supports the overall notion that Communist Party officials hid important information from the world, U.S. officials said.

The report says senior officials in Beijing, even as they were scrambling to pry data from officials in central China, played a role in obscuring the outbreak by withholding information from the World Health Organization.

But the report adds to a body of evidence that shows how the malfeasance of local Chinese officials appeared to be a decisive factor in the spread of the virus within Wuhan and beyond.

A DIFFERENCE

An internal U.S. government assessment of the differences in fault between Chinese leaders and local officials potentially has significant policy implications.

"It makes a huge difference if it was Wuhan or Beijing," said Michael Pillsbury, a China scholar at the Hudson Institute who informally advises Trump.

If Xi was not the main person at fault, he said, then that meant that top Chinese officials had not engaged in total deceit on the coronavirus, and American officials had some basis for still trying to engage in good-faith negotiations with Beijing on issues of mutual interest.

Although Pillsbury advocates competing with China, he also supports diplomacy and sticking to a trade agreement that Xi and Trump signed in January. Some of Trump's other advisers, notably Navarro, have advocated for an economic "decoupling" with China and denounced the trade deal.

At times, Trump and other officials have asserted the idea of a cover-up by China to justify policy decisions such as cutting funding to the WHO. When the president announced that move in late May, he accused the WHO of helping China cover up the initial outbreak, though the organization has denied that.

Separately, Pompeo, the administration's most vocal China hawk, publicly pushed a theory that the outbreak began with an accidental lab leak in Wuhan and asked U.S. spy agencies to find evidence.

U.S. officials commissioned the new intelligence report after a Department of Homeland Security analysis said Chinese central government officials hid the severity of the virus in early January to hoard medical gear. That earlier report relied heavily on public trade data, a senior law enforcement official said. Several news organizations reported that finding in early May as top Trump officials were criticizing China over the virus.

The new report does not diminish China's culpability, current and former administration officials said.

WHO ACTIONS

In early January, WHO officials began concluding that officials in Beijing were hiding information, The Associated Press reported in June, citing internal documents and recordings. Central officials delayed releasing the complete virus genome and ordered laboratories to destroy virus samples. At the same time, they were trying to get more information from reticent Wuhan officials.

Throughout early January, officials in Wuhan and in the provincial government tried to suppress information on the outbreak, in part because they feared derailing the local annual Communist Party meeting taking place at the time.

Around mid-January, officials in Beijing began realizing the potential devastation. On Jan. 13, Thailand said it had discovered a case of the new coronavirus, alarming Chinese officials, who within a day began disseminating internal warnings of a pending catastrophe, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

A Taiwanese health official who visited a Wuhan hospital with other outsiders from Jan. 13-15 said an official from Beijing told him of potential human-to-human transmission, even though local officials were playing down that possibility. Two days later, the Wuhan health commission announced that a family in the city had the virus and that "limited human-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out."

A turning point came when a cluster of cases emerged in the southern city of Shenzhen, China, and when medical experts from Beijing visited sites in Wuhan on Jan. 19. Back in Beijing the next morning, they told senior officials that there was human-to-human transmission, and Xi said later that day that the outbreak "must be taken seriously," according to a state television report that evening.

On Jan. 23, Beijing ordered an extraordinary lockdown of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. The central government also stopped selling masks and respirators to other countries and began buying supplies from around the world.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency for the novel coronavirus on Jan. 31, and announced the travel restrictions to and from China, effective Feb. 2. The State Department flew 18 tons of donated medical gear to China in February.

PLASMA OPTION

Separately, last week, just as the Food and Drug Administration was preparing to issue an emergency authorization for blood plasma as a covid-19 treatment, a group of top federal health officials -- including Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci -- intervened, arguing that emerging data on the treatment was too weak, according to two senior administration officials.

The authorization is on hold for now as more data is reviewed, according to H. Clifford Lane, the clinical director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. An emergency approval could still be issued in the near future, he said.

Donated by people who have survived the disease, antibody-rich plasma is considered safe. But clinical trials have not proved that plasma can help people fighting the coronavirus.

Several top health officials -- led by Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health; Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert; and Lane -- urged their colleagues last week to hold off, citing recent data from the country's largest plasma study, run by the Mayo Clinic. They thought the study's data to date was not strong enough to warrant an emergency approval.

An FDA spokeswoman declined to comment, but Trump suggested that the decision was politically motivated.

"You have a lot of people over there who don't want to rush things because they want to do it after Nov. 3," he said, referring to Election Day, as he proclaimed without citing evidence that convalescent plasma helped "way over 50%" of covid-19 patients infused with it.

STATES' CASES

Meanwhile, in Florida, the number of people confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus surpassed 10,000 Wednesday, as teachers and state officials argued in court over whether brick-and-mortar schools should be forced to reopen this month.

Florida reported 174 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths for residents and nonresidents to at least 10,067 -- the fifth-highest death toll in the nation. Florida's daily average reported deaths over the past week was 167. Two weeks ago, it peaked at 185.

Hospitalizations for the virus have been declining for nearly a month, and the growth in new cases has been decelerating. The positivity rate for covid-19 testing in Florida has averaged about 11.4% over the past week.

Meanwhile, Florida's largest teachers union argued with attorneys for the state of Florida during a hearing over whether schools should reopen during the pandemic.

In Iowa, a push by Iowa's governor to reopen schools has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling, and experts calling the scientific benchmarks used by the state arbitrary and unsafe.

At issue is Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate in July that districts offer at least 50% classroom instruction.

The conflict intensified Wednesday when the statewide teachers union announced a lawsuit challenging the governor's ability to make such decisions for local districts. The Iowa City School Board, which like many others had planned to start the year fully online, voted to join the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the union representing New York City's public-school teachers said its members would not return to classrooms next month unless the city met their health and safety demands -- including testing all students and staff members for the coronavirus and ensuring that all schools have a nurse.

The announcement from the United Federation of Teachers, which represents 75,000 professionals, comes a week after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that schools would reopen Sept. 10 for in-person classes, saying he believed that the city's low positivity rate would allow for students to return safely. The city, once the nation's epicenter of the pandemic, has a positive test rate of less than one-quarter of 1%, the mayor said Wednesday.

IN THE WORLD

Elsewhere, Iran surpassed 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday, the health ministry said -- the highest death toll for any Middle East country so far in the pandemic.

The announcement came as the Islamic Republic, which has been struggling with the region's largest outbreak and the highest number of fatalities, went ahead with university entrance exams for more than 1 million students. Iran also is preparing for mass Shiite commemorations later this month.

Meanwhile, Lebanon reached 10,000 confirmed cases Wednesday after recording nearly 600 new infections. The small Mediterranean country of more than 5 million people continues to see the number of new cases accelerate.

Information for this article was contributed by Edward Wong, Julian E. Barnes, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Noah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere and Sheri Fink of The New York Times; by Mike Schneider, Ryan J. Foley, Nasser Karimi, Jon Gambrell and Sarah El Deeb of The Associated Press; and by Moriah Balingit of The Washington Post.