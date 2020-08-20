Cabot officer involved in afternoon shooting

Authorities have confirmed an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Arkansas 5 and Old Mountain Springs Road in Cabot Thursday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said an officer with the Cabot Police Department shot a person. No other details were available, including information about the victim.

State police agents were on the scene, Sadler said, adding that they will work with Cabot police to decide which agency will take the lead in the investigation.

More information will be made available, according to Sadler.